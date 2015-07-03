(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BBB-' with a
Negative Outlook. The senior foreign currency and local currency
unsecured debt
ratings have been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'BBB-' and the Short-term rating at 'F3'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Russia's 'BBB-' ratings balance a strong sovereign balance sheet
and low
sovereign financing needs against structural weaknesses
(commodity dependence
and governance risks), high growth volatility and geopolitical
tensions.
Fitch forecasts Russia's economy will contract in 2015 by 3.5%
after being hit
by multiple shocks in 2014: a fall in oil prices, depreciation
of the rouble and
the imposition of sanctions by the US and EU in response to the
conflict in
Ukraine. Having contracted by 2.2% in 1Q15, the economy will
contract further in
2Q15. Fitch expects real GDP to grow by 1% in 2016. Russia has
recovered some
competitiveness, but the medium-term growth outlook is the
weakest of major
emerging markets, at 1%-2%.
The Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) policy response and a
recovery in oil prices
have stabilised the rouble and begun to lead to falling
inflation. The CBR has
cut rates by a cumulative 550bps since December 2014's emergency
rate hike, and
expects inflation to reach single digits in early 2016.
Inflation was 15.4% year
on year in May but decelerated to 0.4% month on month in April
and May.
After falling in 1Q15, partly driven by currency moves,
international reserves
have remained steady in nominal US dollar terms at around
USD360bn since March.
The current account is forecast to record a surplus of USD75bn
(5.7% of GDP) in
2015, slightly higher than in 2014. Capital outflows abated in
1H15. Scheduled
external debt repayments by the private sector will pick up to
USD65bn in 2H15
and net capital outflows from this source will likely exceed the
current account
surplus even assuming high rollover rates on intercompany debt.
Fitch still
expects international reserves to decline in 2H15, although by
less than in its
previous forecast, despite the recent introduction of foreign
exchange
purchases.
In mid-May, the CBR began to make daily interventions of
USD100m-USD200m to buy
FX on the market in support of a five to seven year goal of
getting reserves
back to USD500bn. By the end of June, it had bought USD6.2bn in
this way. The
CBR considers that such interventions do not invalidate the
flexible exchange
rate policy or inflation targeting, introduced in December, and
will help
rebuild buffers against external shocks.
A sharp rise in dollarisation and outflows from the financial
system have
partially reversed, and the authorities have offered timely
capital and
liquidity support to banks. Together these developments have
assuaged financial
stability concerns, although the recession will still damage
underlying asset
quality. Non-performing loans are rising, particularly at small
and medium-sized
banks. The system-wide regulatory capital ratio has declined but
most banks'
capital is above the (N1) regulatory minimum of 10%. The
authorities rolled back
some regulatory forbearance measures at the beginning of July.
The weaker rouble has cushioned the fiscal blow from lower oil
prices, but Fitch
expects the federal government deficit to widen to 3% of GDP in
2015. This will
be largely financed from the reserve fund, which contained
USD76bn or 5.5% of
GDP in May, down USD11.6bn on December 2014, reflecting both
withdrawals and
currency valuation changes. While the government has allowed the
deficit to
widen this year, it has also reduced spending relative to the
original budget
for 2015. It froze civil service salaries, leading to a
real-term fall in wages.
While the 2016-2018 budget is still at the draft stage, Fitch
understands that
the finance ministry aims to reduce the deficit by 1pp per year
until it
achieves a deficit of below 1% of GDP in 2018. This will
necessarily involve
real-term cuts to public sector wages and pensions, indicating
the government's
willingness to implement unpopular measures. Pension reform,
including increases
to the retirement age, is starting to be discussed, but will not
take place
before 2018, which is a presidential election year.
Despite the economic shock and the use of the Reserve Fund to
finance the
budget, Russia's sovereign balance sheet remains strong relative
to peers.
Government debt was 12.7% of GDP at end-2014. Sovereign net
foreign assets were
USD372bn (20% of GDP). However, under Fitch's projections,
Reserve Fund assets
could fall to 1% of GDP in 2017, from 5.5% of GDP today,
reducing the buffer
available to deal with future shocks. Part of the National
Wealth Fund has been
deployed to finance infrastructure projects and banks.
Alongside ever-present oil price risks, a worsening in
geopolitical tensions
remains the biggest risk to the stabilisation of the Russian
economy. An
imperfect ceasefire between separatists and the Ukrainian army
brokered in
February has prevented an escalation in violence in Eastern
Ukraine. However,
the parties to the conflict have made little progress towards
fulfilling the
Minsk II accords. A renewed upsurge in violence would probably
trigger a
tightening of sanctions.
Structural factors are weak relative to peers. Commodity
dependence is high:
energy products account for almost 70% of merchandise exports
and 50% of federal
government revenue, exposing the public finances and the balance
of payments to
external shocks. Governance is a relative weakness. Russia
scores badly on World
Bank and Transparency International indicators, for example.
Russia's score in
the World Bank's Doing Business survey has improved, but the
business
environment has long hampered diversification outside the energy
sector and
encouraged capital flight
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger a
negative rating action:
- A renewed bout of exchange rate volatility, leading to broader
financial
sector instability requiring greater public financial support to
the banking
sector.
- A return to low oil prices and/or continued recession in 2016,
complicating
the task of fiscal consolidation.
- Faster than forecast depletion of international reserves,
reflecting larger
than expected capital flight and/or accelerated dollarisation
domestically.
- An intensification of sanctions or a geopolitical risk event.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a
positive rating change.
Future developments that could individually, or collectively,
result in a
stabilisation of the Outlook include:
- A reduction in tensions with the international community,
resulting in an
unwinding of sanctions and renewed access for Russian entities
to international
capital markets.
- A sustained recovery in the oil price, coupled with an easing
of macroeconomic
and financial stress.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Following the decision of European heads of government on 22
June, Fitch assumes
that EU and US sanctions remain in place for the medium term.
Fitch assumes that oil prices average USD65/b in 2015, USD75/b
in 2016 and
USD80/b in 2017.
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 28 Aug 2014)
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
