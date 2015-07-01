(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) for ConAgra Foods, Inc. (ConAgra) and its
subsidiary, Ralcorp
Holdings, Inc. (Ralcorp) at 'BBB-' and has affirmed ConAgra's
Short-term IDR at
'F3'. The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Fitch views ConAgra's announcement that it will exit the Private
Brands
operation and essentially unwind the Ralcorp acquisition
(completed just two
years ago) as a credit positive, and the company could use
potential proceeds to
pay down debt to bring leverage down to the low 3.0x range in
the near term.
However, ConAgra continues to face headwinds in its remaining
branded business.
ConAgra would have to demonstrate a meaningful track record in
stabilizing its
volumes and market share in the remaining branded and commercial
businesses and
a commitment to a conservative financial policy, particularly in
the face of
activist interest, to maintain its investment grade rating.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ConAgra announced plans to exit its Private Brands operations,
essentially
unwinding its $6.8 billion acquisition (or 13.2x EV/EBITDA
multiple) of RalCorp
in January 2013. Profitability in the company's private brands
business has been
weak. A highly competitive bidding environment, combined with
recent
service-related issues and execution shortfalls, have negatively
impacted
results and expectations for volume, pricing and margins in that
business.
The Private Brands segment generated roughly $4.1 billion in
annual net sales
and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $350 million in the fiscal
year ended May
31, 2015, accounting for approximately 26% of total revenue and
16% of EBITDA.
Based on recent packaged foods trading and transaction
multiples, Fitch
anticipates ConAgra could receive proceeds of $3.2 billion to
$4.2 billion based
on a 9x to 12x multiple.
The ongoing business, consisting of Consumer and Commercial
operations,
currently generates $11.8 billion annual net sales and $1.7
billion operating
EBITDA. Considering fiscal 2015 year-end total debt of $7.9
billion, ConAgra
would have to pay down approximately $2.3 to $2.6 billion in
debt to return
gross leverage to the 3.0-3.2x range. However, activist investor
Jana Partners,
which has disclosed a 7% equity stake, could also push for
accelerated change
that could result in higher leverage if proceeds are primarily
used for
shareholder friendly activities.
In addition, should ConAgra even pay down significant debt to
bring leverage to
the low 3.0x range given its current comments about maintaining
a balanced
capital allocation that includes a leverage target in the two to
three times
range, there are significant headwinds in the remaining
business. Volumes in its
consumer foods business, which accounts for 46% of revenue and
approximately 55%
of EBITDA, have been in the negative 1% to 3% range for the last
five years,
offset by only a modest improvement in pricing/mix effect in the
1% range. The
company will need to drive productivity improvements in sg&a,
supply chain and
trade spending to support future investments in marketing,
infrastructure,
innovation, and acquisitions. In addition, similar to its
industry peers, the
company will have to reposition its branded portfolio over the
next few years to
exit low to negative growth brands and invest in health and
wellness brands
given shifting consumer preferences.
ConAgra plans to outline its long-term financial strategy at an
investor event
in the fall of 2015, and Fitch will continue to evaluate the
impact of its
various restructuring activities, use of proceeds from the sale
of private
brand, and any change in financial strategies that may result
from activist
actions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Potential proceeds of $3.2 billion to $4.2 billion for the
private brands
business, based on EBITDA multiples in the 9-12x range on
adjusted EBITDA of
approximately $350 million.
--Post the sale of the private brand business, ConAgra would
have to pay down
approximately $2.3 to $2.6 billion in debt to return gross
leverage to the
3.0-3.2x range.
--Remaining Consumer and Commercial businesses currently
generates approximately
$11.8 billion net sales and $1.7 billion EBITDA. Assuming above
mentioned debt
paydown, the company will have to drive operating improvements
in its ongoing
business to maintain or improve EBITDA from current levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--If weak top line and operating trends continue and gross
leverage (total
debt-to-operating EBITDA) remains at or above the mid-3.0x
range. Deteriorating
FCF or a sizeable leveraged transaction would also support a
downgrade.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--the Outlook could be revised to Stable if there is a sustained
operational
improvement in fiscal 2016 and beyond, including stable volumes
and market
shares in its ongoing businesses, in addition to demonstrating a
financial
commitment to maintain leverage in the low 3.0x range.
--In the long term, a positive rating action could be supported
by consistent
positive volume and market share growth due to an improved brand
portfolio,
strong FCF generation, along with a commitment to maintain
leverage in the
mid-2x range. This is not anticipated in the intermediate term.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity, Manageable Maturities: ConAgra maintains an
undrawn $1.5
billion revolving credit facility expiring Sept. 14, 2018 that
provides backup
to its commercial paper (CP) program. The company had $183
million cash, which
was mainly outside the U.S., at fiscal 2015 year end. The
revolving credit
facility contains covenants that consolidated debt must not
exceed 65%, and the
company's fixed charge coverage ratio must be greater than 1.75x
on a rolling
four quarter basis. ConAgra's long-term debt maturities
primarily consist of $1
billion due in fiscal 2016 and approximately $550 million due in
fiscal 2017.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
ConAgra Foods, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Bank credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated notes at 'BB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial paper at 'F3'.
Ralcorp Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Judi M. Rossetti, CPA/CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Committee Chairperson
Michael Simonton
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3138
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
