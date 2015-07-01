(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed the ratings of
Willis Group
Holdings PLC (Willis), including the 'BBB-' Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of
Willis, Willis North America Inc. (WNA), and Trinity Acquisition
plc on Rating
Watch Positive. A full list of ratings actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action follows today's announcement that Willis
and professional
services and analytics firm Towers Watson & Co. (TW) have agreed
to an all-stock
merger valued at approximately $18 billion that will be known as
Willis Towers
Watson (WTW)
The transaction creates a larger, more diverse entity with
operating franchises
in several non-capital intensive fee and commission based
businesses, including:
insurance brokerage, and consulting services in employee
benefits, human
resources and risk and capital management. The transaction also
creates
opportunities to leverage existing TW relationships to increase
penetration in
the larger U.S. P/C corporate market and to expand TW's
international profile.
Relatively low debt utilization at TW fosters considerably lower
pro forma
financial leverage for the combined WTW entity relative to
Willis current
debt/EBITDA of 3.0x at March 31, 2015, although ultimate long
term capital
management plans and tolerance for debt leverage of are
uncertain. Maintenance
of debt /EBITDA ratios of 2.0x or lower would be viewed
positively in the rating
assessment.
Lower leverage, coupled with the inherent profitability of
Willis and TW's
operations boosts pro forma interest coverage meaningfully as
well compared with
Willis reported EBITDA/interest expense of 5.6x for the trailing
12 months
ending March 31, 2015.
Key challenges and sources of uncertainty for WTW upon closing
of the
transaction by Dec. 31, 2015 include: integration of corporate
and systems
function, realization of anticipated expense savings, retaining
key employee and
clients going forward.
Willis' ratings continue to reflect the company's strong
liquidity profile with
good cash flow generation and increasing financial flexibility,
favorable
competitive position as one of the top three global insurance
brokers, positive
organic growth and an operating EBIT margin of 17.1% at March
31, 2015, that
remains in line with the company's closest peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
successful execution
of the TW merger and the purchase of remaining shares of Gras
Savoye, both
anticipated to close in 4Q15, as well as, maintaining profit
margins in key
Willis and TW segments that are similar to historical norms,
sustaining a
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0x or better, and generating
EBITDA-to-interest ratios
averaging in the high single digits.
Key rating triggers that could result in a return to a Stable
Outlook include,
the unsuccessful close of the TW transaction or a material near
term change in
financial profile or operating performance of the combined
company, a failure to
maintain average EBITDA-to-interest ratios of 5x or higher, an
increase in
financial leverage evidenced by debt / EBITDA above 3.0x, or a
material goodwill
impairment that cast doubt on the new entities ability to
generate future
earnings and cash flows.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Positive:
Willis Group Holdings PLC
--IDR 'BBB-';
--4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2016 'BBB-';
--5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2021 'BBB-'.
Willis North America Inc.
--IDR 'BBB-';
--5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2015 'BBB-';
--6.2% senior unsecured notes due 2017 'BBB-';
--7.00% senior notes due 2019 'BBB-'.
Trinity Acquisition plc
--IDR 'BBB-';
--4.625% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2023 'BBB-';
--6.125% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15, 2043 'BBB-'.
