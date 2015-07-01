(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of ACE Limited's (NYSE: ACE) insurance
subsidiaries with
a Stable Rating Outlook. Fitch has also placed the ACE holding
company ratings,
including the 'AA-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and 'A+' senior
debt rating on
Rating Watch Negative. A complete list of ratings follows at the
end of this
release.
Fitch last affirmed all of ACE's ratings with a Stable Outlook
on March 9, 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rating action follows the announcement today that ACE
and The Chubb
Corporation (Chubb; 'AA' IFS) have entered into a definitive
agreement whereby
ACE will purchase all outstanding shares of Chubb for $28.3
billion with a
combination of cash, debt, and equity, or approximately a 30%
premium relative
to yesterday's closing stock price for CB. The acquisition is
expected to close
in the first quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory and
shareholder approvals.
Fitch's affirmation of ACE's IFS ratings reflect a proposed
combination of two
large insurance organizations with strong, well-capitalized
operating
franchises, and a history of favorable underwriting performance
and
profitability. ACE's North America premium exposure will
increase to roughly 66%
of total net premiums written from 56% as the acquisition adds
Chubb
underwriting portfolio and expertise in several segments,
including:
professional liability, middle market commercial lines, and
personal lines.
Both ACE's and Chubb's operating performance consistently
exceeds peers,
characterized by low combined ratios with manageable catastrophe
losses,
consistent favorable loss reserve development and stable
investment income from
strong operating cash flow. For the five-year period 2010-2014,
ACE's average
consolidated GAAP combined ratio was 91% and the operating
return on equity was
12%. Chubb's average combined ratio and operating return on
equity for the same
period was 91% and 13% respectively.
The Rating Watch Negative relating to ACE's holding company and
debt ratings
reflects pending changes in Fitch's technical notching criteria,
as well as the
company's higher pro forma financial leverage and lower interest
coverage
post-acquisition.
ACE's debt ratings benefit from narrower notching relative to
the IFS ratings
due to ACE's significant amount of capital, dividends, and
earnings held and
generated in Bermuda, which is heading towards a Solvency
2-style group
regulation approach. Post-acquisition, ACE will be less
Bermuda-focused and have
an increased U.S. market presence. Under the proposed notching
criteria changes,
holding companies with U.S. focused operations or assets and
capital distributed
widely across multiple countries are more likely to maintain a
traditional three
notch difference between IFS ratings and holding company senior
debt ratings.
ACE's financial leverage ratio (FLR) (total debt to capital
excluding FAS 115
unrealized gains and losses) as of March 31, 2015 was 19.9%,
which included
nearly $2 billion of pre-funded debt to be repaid in 2015, 2017,
and 2018. Fitch
estimates the pro forma FLR at closing will increase to roughly
26% primarily as
a result of increased debt (both newly issued and assumed from
Chubb) which
remains consistent with Fitch's median sector credit factors for
the current
rating category. After the repayment of $700 million pre-funded
debt in November
2015, the pro forma FLR would decrease to 25%. Financial
leverage is likely to
decline due to near term debt maturities and future retained
earnings growth.
ACE's operating interest coverage (excluding realized investment
gains) was
favorable at approximately 15x in both 2014 and 2013.
Post-acquisition, Fitch
expects coverage to be lower in the high-single digits due to
higher near term
debt levels and interest expense. The new combined entity is
anticipated to have
favorable debt servicing capacity from operating subsidiary
dividend capacity
and other liquidity sources.
While ACE has demonstrated past success in executing successful
acquisitions,
Fitch believes there is significant uncertainty related to
integration risk and
realization of anticipated cost savings from a transaction of
this magnitude.
Resolution of the Rating Watch is anticipated to coincide with
the closing of
the transaction, or implementation of Fitch's new notching
criteria. Fitch
recently published an exposure draft of proposed changes to
insurance notching
criteria. Fitch notes that, regardless of the transaction, if
the new notching
criteria proposed by Fitch are made final, Fitch would expect to
downgrade ACE's
IDR, debt, and hybrid ratings by one notch. Additionally, Fitch
expects to
upgrade operating subsidiary ACE Reinsurance (Switzerland)
Limited's IFS rating
by one notch to 'AA', reflecting anticipated notching criteria
changes.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to update rating sensitivities upon acquisition
closing. Key
current rating triggers that may lead to an upgrade include:
--Generating a combined ratio consistently under 85%;
--Maintained growth in stockholders' equity that corresponds
with premium and
asset growth;
--A reduction in financial leverage to a run-rate level of 15%
or lower;
--Operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend
coverage at or above
15x;
--Movement in ACE's retention ratio (net premium written to
gross premium
written) to increase over time to be more in line with
highly-rated peers;
--Continuing a track record of successful acquisition execution.
Key rating triggers that may lead to a downgrade include:
--A sustained material deterioration in operating performance
such that the
combined ratio is consistently less profitable at over 95%;
--A significant reduction in stockholders' equity that is not
recovered in the
near term;
--Increases in financial leverage to a sustained level of over
25%.
Any future acquisitions and the associated integration risks and
company profile
changes could lead to pressure on the ratings, upward or
downward, depending on
the nature and size of the acquisition and corresponding
integration risks.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
ACE American Insurance Company
ACE Bermuda Insurance Limited
ACE Fire Underwriters Ins. Company
ACE INA Overseas Insurance Company Ltd.
ACE Insurance Company of the Midwest
ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Company
ACE Tempest Reinsurance Limited
Agri General Insurance Company
Atlantic Employers Insurance Company
Bankers Standard Fire & Marine Company
Bankers Standard Insurance Company
Illinois Union Insurance Company
Indemnity Insurance Company of North America
Insurance Company of North America
Pacific Employers Insurance Company
Westchester Fire Insurance Company
Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AA'.
ACE Reinsurance (Switzerland) Limited
--IFS at 'AA-'.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative:
ACE Limited
--IDR at 'AA-'.
ACE INA Holdings Inc.
--IDR at 'AA-';
--$700 million senior notes due 2015 at 'A+';
--$500 million senior notes due 2017 at 'A+';
--$300 million senior notes due 2018 at 'A+';
--$500 million senior notes due 2019 at 'A+';
--$475 million senior notes due 2023 at 'A+';
--$700 million senior notes due 2024 at 'A+';
--$800 million senior notes due 2025 'A+';
--$100 million senior debentures due 2029 at 'A+';
--$300 million senior notes due 2036 at 'A+';
--$475 million senior notes due 2043 at 'A+'.
ACE Capital Trust II
--$300 million capital securities due 2030 at 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gretchen Roetzer
Director
+1-312-606-2327
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed
Methodology Changes) (pub.
12 May 2015)
here
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987268">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.