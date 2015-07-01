(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
Spain-based Caja
Rural de Castilla-La Mancha, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's
(CRCLM) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', with a Stable Outlook, and
Viability
Rating at 'bbb'.
At the same time, the agency has published a Short-term IDR of
'F3', a Support
Rating (SR) of '5' and a Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No
Floor' to CRCLM. A
full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VR
CRCLM's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone financial
strength, as
reflected in the VR. The VR reflects sound asset quality
indicators relative to
peers, in part reflecting adequate underwriting standards
applied by CRCLM over
the cycle, and solid capital and liquidity. The VR also reflects
the bank's
limited geographical diversification, with activities
predominantly being in the
Spanish province of Toledo; as well as modest underlying
profitability, which
has been supported by carry trade revenues.
The Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view
that the bank's
credit profile is set to remain stable in next 12-18 months.
CRCLM operates in the central Spanish region of Castilla-La
Mancha, where it has
a deposit market share of roughly 10%, the province of Avila and
south Madrid.
However, its loan book is concentrated in the Castilian province
of Toledo, at
about 60% of the total as of end-2014.
The quality of its loan book has proven resilient over the
years, favoured by
the strong performance of its large primary residential
mortgages and minimal
real estate developer loans. At end-2014, CRCLM's NPL ratio
stood at 3.4%, well
below the sector's average of 12.5%, and reserves exceeded
problem assets,
indicating a conservative approach towards provisioning.
CRCLM is also well capitalised for its risk profile, with a
Fitch core capital
(FCC) ratio of 15.1% at end-2014, although this benefits from
sizeable
securities revaluation reserves, equivalent to nearly 20% of
FCC.
CRCLM's balance-sheet is funded by an ample and granular retail
deposit base.
However, it also makes extensive use of repo and ECB funding
(equivalent to a
high 33% of assets at end-2014) to fund its securities
portfolio, made up mainly
of Spanish central and regional government bonds. This exposes
the bank to
market risk and enables it to generate carry trade revenue,
which Fitch sees as
a low-quality revenue source. This ultimately supports CRCLM's
modest
profitability in light of its otherwise low-margin banking
activity.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that
CRCLM's senior
creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign in the event that the bank becomes non-viable. CRCLM
has low systemic
importance. Additionally, Spain's implementation of the EU's
Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD) means senior creditors are likely to
participate in
losses, if a bank fails. Full application of BRRD, including the
bail-in tool,
is required across the EU from 1 January 2016. BRRD was
transposed into the
Spanish legislation in 18 June 2015, with full implementation
from 1 January
2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VR
CRCLM's IDRs are sensitive to changes to the VR. Fitch views
upward potential
for the VR as limited in the foreseeable future, although it
could arise from
improvements to core banking earnings and/or geographical
diversification of its
business franchise. This may be achieved through further
business growth without
compromising leverage and underwriting standards and by reducing
market risk
through lower investment portfolios.
Conversely, unforeseen shocks to asset quality and/or increased
market risk
appetite as a measure to offset low-margin core banking margins
could trigger a
downgrade of the VR.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CRCLM's SR and SRF are sensitive to a positive change in the
sovereign's
propensity to support its banks, which Fitch views as highly
unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
CRCLM
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR): published at 'BBB';
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: published at 'F3'
Viability Rating (VR): published at 'bbb'
Support Rating (SR): published at '5'
Support Rating Floor (SRF): published at 'No Floor'
Date of relevant committee 29 June 2015
