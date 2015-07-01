(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Rio de
Janeiro/Sao
Paulo, 01 July 2015: Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs), National Ratings, Viability Rating (VR), Support Rating
(SR) and Support
Rating Floor (SRF) of Banco do Brasil S.A. (BdB). A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
BdB's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings are driven by
sovereign support and
equal to Brazil's sovereign ratings. They reflect the majority
ownership of the
federal government, the bank's domestic systemic importance and
the policy role
it plays in the implementation of anticyclical measures and in
agricultural
lending. Fitch believes that, as a state-owned entity, BdB could
be subject to
political interference. The Negative Outlook on BdB's IDRs
mirrors that on
Brazil's sovereign ratings.
The Central Bank of Brazil identified BdB as a domestic
systemically important
financial institution in 2015. It is Brazil's largest bank in
terms of assets
and loans, with a market share of 21% in each, as of December
2014. Likewise, it
is the country's largest deposit taker, with a market share of
25% in deposits.
VR
BdB's VR reflects its leading franchise in multiple business
segments, including
lending, insurance, asset management and debit/credit cards, and
broadly stable
asset quality indicators and funding. It also reflects the
bank's profitability
which is slightly weaker than large private banks, and
relatively lower internal
capital generation and capitalization ratios.
BdB's asset quality indicators have broadly been stable through
the cycles, in
part benefitting from the rapid loan growth since 2011. They
reflect the bank's
prudent underwriting standards and its exposure to relatively
lower risk
segments, a number of which are favored by solid guarantee
structures. At March
2015, BdB's non-performing loans (NPLs) over 90 days were 2.1%
of total loans,
compared with its three large private competitors' average of
3.2%. However,
BdB's reserve coverage of impaired loans (loans classified in
the 'D-H' scale of
the central bank) is slightly lower than the average of its
peers. At March
2015, this coverage fell to 71%, from an average of 76% in 2014
and 2013.
Similar to other banks, BdB's loan quality may be adversely
affected by the
current sluggish economic activity, higher unemployment levels
and the reduction
in Brazilian households' disposable income. Fitch notes that
BdB's
aforementioned credit expansion was mostly concentrated on
existing clients, and
expansion into new segments or clients was lower than in other
state-owned
banks.
BdB's recurring profitability has historically been lower than
its large private
peers. This is mainly a result of its policy role, as reflected
in its lower net
interest margins (NIM) and relatively bigger cost base. It is
likely that
profitability remains under pressure as a result of a possible
increase in
impairment charges and meagre economic activity. At March 2015,
BdB's NIM fell
further, and the bank posted a relatively large increase in loan
impairment
charges (net of recoveries) that totalled almost BRL5 billion or
almost 78% of
pre-impairment profit, up from an average of 50% in 2014 and
2013. As a result,
BdB's operating profit fell to 0.39% of average assets, compared
to an average
of 1.10% in 2014 and 2013. At March 2015, bottom-line earnings
of BRL6.2 billion
were boosted by pretax income of BRL5.8 billion from the
creation of a new card
management company with Cielo S.A.
BdB has a diversified and mainly retail based funding structure.
In first
quarter 2015 (1Q15), there was a system-wide net outflow from
savings deposits,
and BdB's outstanding savings deposits declined by BRL5 billion
to BRL144
billion, making up 12% of total funding. The decline was more
than offset by the
increase in financial bills linked to agricultural loans (letras
de credito do
agronegocio, LCAs), which rose to BRL119 billion from BRL102
billion during the
same period, comprising 10% of total funding. Continued pressure
on savings
deposits could negatively affect loan growth, particularly in
the agricultural
loans segment. BdB is evaluating alternative sources of funding
and implementing
measures to minimize further outflows and to mitigate a
potential unfavourable
court decision allowing public entities to use their judicial
deposits. At March
2015, judicial deposits' share in total liabilities was 8%.
BdB's capital adequacy ratios remain slightly lower than those
of its peers,
despite an improvement following the conversion of legacy
hybrids held by the
National Treasury to Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital in
2014, as has been
the case for other large state-owned banks. At March 2015, the
bank's Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) ratio was 8.06%, compared to 7.87% at end-2014 and
6.57% at
end-2013 (three large private competitors' average was 10.52%
and 9.59%,
respectively, at end-2014 and end-2013). Fitch views BdB's
current
capitalization levels as adequate for the short term,
considering expectations
of relatively modest growth. In the medium- to long-term, when
the bank resumes
growth, capitalization may become a constraint, unless internal
capital
generation strengthens further.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's SR of '2' reflects the high probability of support,
should it be
needed. Its SRF of 'BBB' is equivalent to Brazil's sovereign
IDRs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, National and senior debt ratings are sensitive
to a change in
Brazil's sovereign ratings and/or to any changes in its
willingness to support
BdB.
VR
The bank's VRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
regarding its
asset quality, profitability and capitalization indicators. It
would be
negatively affected if asset quality deteriorates and
profitability weakens on a
sustained basis, leading its FCC ratio to fall below 7%. BdB's
VR would be
positively affected if there was a sustained improvement in
profitability,
internal capital generation and capital adequacy ratios.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to any change in
assumptions around the
propensity or ability of the Brazilian sovereign to provide
timely support to
the bank. Fitch does not expect a change in these assumptions
over the rating
horizon.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'BBB', Outlook
Negative;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bb+';
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(bra)', Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating at 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Rating Floor at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured CLF and EUR notes due 2018 and 2019,
long-term foreign
currency rating at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Esin Celasun
Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - 401 B,
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brasil
Secondary Analyst
Claudio Gallina
Senior Director
+55 11 4504-2216
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987285">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.