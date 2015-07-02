(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to Scripps
Networks Interactive, Inc.'s (SNI) new two-year $250 million
senior unsecured
term loan. Proceeds from the term loan are expected to be used
to tender for the
remaining non-controlling interest (44%) in Polish television
operator, TVN and
for general corporate purposes. The Rating Outlook is Negative.
Terms are similar to those of the revolving credit facility,
including, among
other things: a maximum consolidated leverage ratio of 4.5x; a
limitation on
liens (subject to certain exceptions) of up to 15% of total
shareholder's
equity; the ability to merge or sell all or
substantially all of SNI's assets subject to certain exceptions;
and the ability
to enter into sale and lease back transactions. Prepayments are
permitted, at
SNI's discretion, in amounts no less than $10 million (in $1
million
increments).
Fitch notes the incremental debt related to SNI's decision to
tender for 100% of
TVN is in line with the expectations for the current ratings.
The Negative
Outlook reflects the elevated leverage related to SNI's
acquisition of 100% of
Polish television operator TVN for EUR584 million in cash plus
the assumption of
EUR840 million of debt. Fitch calculates pro forma gross
leverage at 2.8x, which
exceeds Fitch's threshold of 2.5x for the assigned rating.
However, Fitch
expects SNI to focus on de-levering below 2.5x within 12-18
months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--SNI's portfolio of cable networks and leading home and
lifestyle programming
brands provide the foundation of the ratings.
--Acquisition of TVN is in line with the company's international
expansion
strategy. SNI's financial priorities remain consistent and
focused on internal
investment and international expansion. However, the acquisition
limits the
company's flexibility within the assigned ratings to accommodate
operational
missteps and share repurchases.
--Fitch expects SNI to focus on paying down debt following the
acquisition of
TVN and de-levering to a range of 2.0x-2.5x. Pro forma for the
TVN acquisition,
Fitch calculates SNI's gross leverage at 2.8x, which exceeds
Fitch's threshold
of 2.5x for the assigned rating. Fitch anticipates SNI will
generate in excess
of $400 million of annual free cash flow (FCF) which could
facilitate expected
debt reduction. Note however that Fitch does not expect the
company to increase
leverage to facilitate a more aggressive shareholder-return
policy.
--SNI's reliance on advertising revenues is among the highest
within the sector
and, in Fitch's opinion, elevates the operating risks inherent
in the company's
operating profile.
SNI's portfolio of cable networks - in particular the company's
HGTV, Food
Network and Travel channel brands, each of which reach nearly
100 million
subscribers throughout the U.S. - are the foundation of SNI's
ratings. SNI's
operating profile benefits from the stable, recurring,
dual-stream revenue
profile, high operating margins and FCF generation
characteristics attributable
to its cable network businesses. A level of ratings volatility
at any given
network is also factored into the credit ratings.
SNI's capital allocation strategy is centered on investing in
original
programming and production, international expansion, maintaining
a strong
balance sheet and returning excess capital to its shareholders.
Fitch expects
that SNI will continue investing in its core businesses and
international growth
initiatives while supporting shareholder returns within the
context of reducing
leverage to a range of 2.0x-2.5x. The company's shareholder
returns (dividends
and share repurchases) amounted to approximately $1.4 billion
during the LTM
period ended March 31, 2015. During February 2015, the board
authorized an
additional $1 billion under SNI's share repurchase program.
Approximately $1.2
billion of capacity remains available under the company's share
repurchase
program.
SNI generated approximately $480 million of FCF during the LTM
period ended
March 31, 2015, as higher programming and production costs, cash
taxes and
dividends paid to non-controlling interests weighed on FCF
generation. FCF
generation generally affords the company significant financial
flexibility.
Fitch anticipates that investments in original programming and
international
expansion will remain key strategies during 2015.
Notwithstanding the pressures
on FCF generation, SNI's FCF metrics remain strong relative to
its peer group.
Fitch expects the company to generate FCF margins in excess of
15% this year.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Advertising revenues are expected to grow in the mid-single
digits while
affiliate fee revenue is projected to grow between 4% and 5%
during the forecast
period;
--Assumes minor margin pressure reflecting increasing
programming and production
costs due to higher investment in original programming. However,
the model
assumes that SNI's ongoing cost reduction efforts will largely
offset
programming and production cost pressure;
--2016 maturities are refinanced; FCF and cash are prioritized
to pay down debt;
--No material acquisitions in 2016-2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
What Could Lead to a Positive Rating Action:
--Given the Negative Outlook, Fitch does not expect a positive
rating action
during the rating horizon. The Outlook could be stabilized as
the company
demonstrates progress in reducing leverage to below 2.5x within
the next 12-18
months.
What Could Lead to a Negative Rating Action:
--Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with
either discretionary
actions of SNI management, including adopting a more aggressive
financial
strategy, or the inability to delever below 2.5x within 12-18
months following
the TVN acquisition.
--Other negative triggers include execution risks and capital
requirements
related to the company's ongoing international expansion efforts
having a
negative impact on the company's operating profile.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Fitch believes that SNI's liquidity position and financial
flexibility are
adequate for the rating given the strength of its businesses,
expected FCF
generation, and access to capital markets. The company's
liquidity position is
supported by the borrowing capacity from its $900 million
revolver, which
expires during March 2020. SNI's maturity schedule is manageable
with $500
million due in 2016 (December).
Fitch rates SNI as follows:
SNI:
--IDR rated 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured revolver rated 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan rated 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes rated 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 28, 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
