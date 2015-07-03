(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
assigned Baidu
Inc.'s (Baidu; A/Stable) USD750m 3.000% senior unsecured notes
due 2020 and
USD500m 4.125% senior unsecured notes due 2025 final ratings of
'A'.
The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final ratings are in line
with the expected
rating assigned on 23 June 2015. The notes are rated at the same
level as
Baidu's Issuer Default Rating as they constitute direct,
unconditional,
unsecured and general obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Dominant Market Positions: Baidu's ratings reflect its dominance
in China's
search engine market with a revenue share of over 80%. Baidu has
also
established itself as the clear leader in mobile maps and app
distribution in
China with market share of 62% by daily active users and 42% by
average daily
app distribution, respectively. We expect Baidu's dominance in
these gateways -
search, maps and app distribution - along with its technology
focus and broad
portfolio of apps, will help expand its business opportunities
in mobile
marketing, online-to-offline (O2O) and key selected verticals.
Widening Lead with Innovation: Fitch believes that technological
innovation plus
high levels of brand recognition and consumer satisfaction have
allowed Baidu to
consistently defend its high market share. Baidu said it is
committed to
investing in new products and services, as well as in
technologies, such as deep
learning and artificial intelligence. It is revamping its search
engine to
direct users to services more relevant to their locations and
time and that
allow them to perform transactions on Baidu's platform or its
partners'
verticals. These should further widen Baidu's technology lead
against rivals in
search.
Investing for Long-Term Prospects: Fitch believes higher
pressure on profit
margins over the next 12-24 months, from increasing spending on
sales and
marketing and investments in new mobile verticals and O2O
initiatives, will not
impair Baidu's credit quality as it is investing for its
long-term prospects.
Baidu has strong execution ability and solid cash generation. In
addition, the
fundamentals of its core search products remain solid with
robust traffic growth
and improved monetisation, particularly on the mobile platform.
Strong Cash Generation: Fitch expects Baidu to maintain strong
cash generation.
Baidu generated free cash flow (FCF) margin of over 20% in 2014.
We also expect
its FCF will be large enough to help fund most of its
investments in building
its ecosystem. While funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted
leverage may
exceed 2x in the short-term (2014: 2.4x), we expect solid EBITDA
growth to drive
deleveraging to below 2x in the next two to three years. In
addition, we expect
Baidu to retain strong net cash position in the medium term.
Regulatory Risk Well Managed: The ratings reflect Fitch's
expectation of Baidu's
continued close relationships with government and regulatory
authorities in
China. Credit strength could be affected if this position were
to change, for
instance on variable interest equity entities, or internet
content provider
licence requirements for all marketing services. Baidu generates
over 70% of
revenues from, and keeps almost all the cash and assets within,
its wholly owned
subsidiaries in China, rather than at the contractually
controlled, consolidated
and affiliated entities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- revenue to rise by more than 35% in 2015 and continue to grow
at more than 30%
in 2016
- EBITDA margin to fall to 25%-30% in 2015-2017
- capex to increase to CNY8bn-10bn for 2015-2017
- strong liquidity position to be sustained in 2015-2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- evidence of greater government, regulatory or legal
intervention leading to an
adverse change in the company's operations, profitability or
market share
- sustained decline in operating cash flow
- failure to maintain a net cash position
- a shift to more aggressive financial policies that result in
sustained
FFO-adjusted leverage above 2x
Positive: For the short to medium term, Baidu's rating is at its
ceiling and
takes into account Fitch's expectation of profit growth. Fitch
may consider an
upgrade if the company develops businesses that materially
diversify cash
generation away from current operations, provided such
diversification does not
damage the company's financial profile.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: We expect Baidu to maintain ample liquidity
over the medium
term. Including short-term investments, where the company parks
its surplus
cash, Baidu had unrestricted cash of CNY13bn and near cash of
CNY45bn at
end-March 2015, which together are equivalent to 224% of its
total debt.
