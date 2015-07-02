(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) The central bank of Oman inaugurated its specialist department for overseeing Islamic banking today, which will build up resources and expertise and centralise all aspects of Islamic banking regulation and issuance. Effective regulation and supervision of Islamic banks achieved through a dedicated unit is positive for the sector as it should strengthen early detection of risks and support growth, says Fitch Ratings. Oman's financial regulators were the last amongst GCC peers to authorise the establishment of Islamic banking. There are only two Islamic banks operating in Oman but the bulk of the country's commercial banks provide these services through their "Islamic windows". Islamic banking represents only 5% of total banking assets in Oman but could grow rapidly, as it has in neighbouring countries where market shares range between 20% and 30%. Despite high concentrations in Oman's banking sector, we believe Islamic banks will be able to make inroads because demand for sharia-compliant products and services is growing in neighbouring countries, driven by religious preferences. Islamic banks are increasingly able to structure products that enable them to compete with those offered by conventional banks. In the coming months, Oman is expected to raise OMR200m through a sukuk issue, the first of this type. Sovereign sukuks can be bought by Islamic banks and provide an attractive option for placing excess liquidity in a lowly risk weighted asset. Previously, Omani Islamic banks tended to hold excess liquidity in cash due to sharia constraints. By diversifying liquidity portfolio investments, Oman's Islamic banks will be able to reduce concentration risks and boost profitability as they benefit from participation in sukuk profit distributions. A limited number of Omani corporates have issued sukuk and the country's banks may follow. Global demand for sukuk generally exceeds supply. Contact: Bashar Al Natoor Global Head of Islamic Finance Fitch Ratings Dubai + 971 4 424 1242 Janine Dow Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.