LONDON, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cote
d'Ivoire's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'
with a Positive
Outlook. The issue ratings on Cote d'Ivoire's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have been affirmed at 'B'. Fitch has also
affirmed the Country
Ceiling at 'BBB-', in line with the Country Ceiling of the Union
Economique et
Monetaire Ouest Africaine (UEMOA). The Short-term foreign
currency IDR has been
affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cote d'Ivoire's 'B' IDRs and Positive Outlook reflects the
following key rating
drivers:
Macroeconomic performance is a key rating strength, with GDP
growth averaging
6.3% in 2010-14 (which includes a period of civil conflict),
well above the 'B'
median. Cote d'Ivoire continues to benefit from strong domestic
demand growth,
underpinned by public and private investment. Rising
agricultural production
will continue to boost exports, while ongoing reforms to the
business
environment will encourage investment in secondary and tertiary
industries.
Fitch expects GDP growth to average 7.7% in 2015-16. Medium-term
growth
challenges include improving the competitiveness of the
country's ports and
energy facilities, sustaining the reform momentum and achieving
greater regional
integration.
Political stability indicators are weaker than peers The October
2015
presidential election will be a key test for the country's
revamped
institutional framework (the last presidential election in 2010
triggered a
short-lived civil war). Current President Ouattara remains
favourite to win a
second term and has received the formal backing of all parties
in the ruling
coalition. The opposition has been able to mend some of its
differences and is
likely to take part in the election. This has reduced the scope
for political
violence. However, threats of political instability persist and
constitute the
biggest risk to short-term economic performance.
The central government budget deficit remained broadly stable
last year, at 2.2%
of GDP, despite revenue collection falling short of target,
helped by the
under-execution of capital expenditure. Fitch expects the
deficit to widen in
2015 to 3.4% of GDP, driven by higher wages, ongoing
infrastructure spending and
election-related costs. The deficit is projected to narrow over
the medium term,
although a failure to improve tax collection or rationalise wage
increases would
put consolidation efforts at risk. To limit this, the
authorities are placing
greater emphasis on medium-term fiscal planning.
Significant debt relief in 2012 and improved market access has
strengthened the
sovereign's debt profile. Cote d'Ivoire issued Eurobonds in July
2014 and
February 2015 raising a total USD1.75bn. Fitch estimates
government debt
averaged 44.5% of GDP in 2012-14 and will remain broadly stable
in 2015,
reflecting in part strong nominal GDP growth. Part of the public
sector debt
(XOF1.4bn at end-2014, around 8% of GDP) is owed to France under
a special
mechanism where the proceeds of the debt repayments are
transferred back to Cote
d'Ivoire in the form of grants to finance investment projects.
Excluding this
mechanism, in line with the government's and the IMF's preferred
accounting
measure, public debt stood at 38.4% of GDP in 2014.
Public finance management is continuing to gradually improve,
with the
authorities strengthening the institutional framework to avoid
off-budget
spending and increase procurement transparency. However,
important challenges
remain, in particular in managing public sector entities.
The current account deficit (CAD) narrowed to only 0.7% of GDP
in 2014 (well
below our projection of 3.1% in January), reflecting in part
moderate import
growth, in line with lower oil and food prices. Rising
agricultural exports will
help keep the CAD broadly stable in 2015-16, and will be more
than financed by
rising foreign direct investment inflows. Fitch expects Cote
d'Ivoire will
remain a net external creditor over the forecast period.
Banking sector indicators have improved, with the aggregate
capital ratio for
the system reaching 10.1% at end-2014 (from 9.2% at end-2013)
and the ratio of
non-performing loans falling to the lowest level in over eight
years (10.4%).
The sector is benefiting from sound macroeconomic policies,
rising financial
inclusion and strong credit growth (22% in 2014). Restructuring
of public sector
banks continues but progress has been gradual.
Cote d'Ivoire's ratings also reflect weak structural indicators,
including low
GDP per capita, weak governance and a history of recent defaults
on government
debt service. The country's human development score is well
below 'B' peers. On
the up side, Cote d'Ivoire has made significant efforts in
improving its
business environment in the past three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could lead to an upgrade are:
-Smooth 2015 presidential election and continued political
stability thereafter.
-Continued high GDP growth in the context of macroeconomic
stability.
-Improvements in public finance management that lead to rapid
clearance of
domestic arrears, stronger tax receipts and greater transparency
of public
sector entities.
The current Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does not
currently
anticipate developments with a material likelihood of leading to
a downgrade.
However, the following factors could lead to negative rating
action:
-Political instability or violence surrounding the 2015
presidential election.
-Marked deterioration in public sector finances that leads to a
sharp rise in
government debt.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that Cote d'Ivoire will continue to successfully
implement the
targets under its current External Credit Facility with the
International
Monetary Fund, boosting its relationship with donors.
Fitch assumes that moderate global growth in 2015-16 will
support demand for
Cote d'Ivoire's mainstay products such as cocoa, rubber, gold
and coffee.
Fitch assumes the monetary arrangement with France will continue
to support
macroeconomic stability and the fixed parity of the CFA franc
against the euro
will remain unchanged.
