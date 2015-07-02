(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) The four largest Greek banks
have failed and
would also have defaulted had capital controls not been imposed
at the outset of
the week, due to deposit withdrawals and the ECB's decision not
to raise the
Bank of Greece's (BG) Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA)
ceiling, says Fitch
Ratings. The Greek banking system's liquidity and solvency
positions are very
weak and some banks may be nearing a point where resolution
becomes a real
possibility. The ECB is responsible for supervising and
authorising the four
major Greek banks, and the BG is resolution authority for the
others.
Resolution of Greek banks, if required, is unlikely to be
straightforward. We
believe it would be politically unacceptable to impose losses
on Greek
creditors and that efforts would be made to find a solution
which avoids this
but still complies with EU legislation. Existing bank resolution
laws in Greece
are relatively mature, sharing many similarities with the EU's
Bank Recovery and
Resolution Directive, although they exclude explicit bail-in of
senior unsecured
creditors.
In April, Panellinia Bank was liquidated under this framework,
with selected
assets and liabilities sold to Piraeus Bank. Panellinia's small
size may have
facilitated speedy resolution. Potential resolution of any more
systemically
important banks would be far more complex.
Recapitalisation of Greek banks using domestic resources would
be impossible due
to the sovereign's weak financial condition. The remaining
EUR10.9bn European
Financial Stability Facility notes available to cover potential
bank
recapitalisation or resolution in Greece were cancelled by the
European
Stability Mechanism (ESM) when Greece's bailout programme
expired on 30 June.
The Greek deposit insurance fund, which could be used to
recapitalise banks
contained only around EUR3bn at end-2013. No pan-EU deposit
insurance fund yet
exists but under the recast Deposit Guarantee Schemes Directive,
EU banks can
access other countries' deposit insurance funds. Other EU member
states would be
highly unlikely to agree to share due to a lack of confidence in
Greece and its
banking system.
The ESM could still inject funds directly into the banks, but a
precondition
would be the bail-in of 8% of liabilities and own funds. This
would most likely
wipe out much or all equity in a failed bank. The equity/assets
ratios of the
four largest Greek banks were 8%-10% at end-1Q15, but losses
incurred since are
likely to have reduced this figure. Greek banks have issued
limited debt, so ESM
rules would theoretically make uninsured deposits vulnerable to
bail-in if a
bank were to suffer material erosion of own funds before any
resolution action.
But any bail-in of uninsured deposits would be politically
unacceptable for a
Greek government and would also be unlikely to be palatable for
Greece's
international creditors, as they overwhelmingly relate to "real
economy" SMEs
and retail customers. An alternative, more creative, solution
would therefore
probably be needed to resolve and/or recapitalise Greek banks.
This would depend
on political goodwill and the outcome of negotiations with
creditors, which are
still highly uncertain.
The liquidity position of Greek banks is much deteriorated
without access to
incremental ELA. The ECB only extends ELA to solvent banks and
against
acceptable collateral. The credit quality of Greek banks'
domestic loan books is
exceptionally weak. We calculate that for the country's four
largest banks an
aggregated total regulatory capital erosion equivalent to
around 4.8% of
risk-weighted assets (5% of domestic gross loans) would probably
render them
non-compliant with the EU minimum total capital requirement of
8%, assuming
static risk-weighted assets.
At end-March, these banks reported 90-days-past-due loans
equivalent to around
36% of total domestic loans, and arrears may since have risen
significantly.
A swift lifting of capital controls is highly unlikely even if
there is
successful resumption of negotiations with the ECB, IMF and
European Commission.
Controls on Cypriot banks, lifted in May, lasted two years.
Contact:
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Fitch Espana
Paseo de Gracia 85
Barcelona 08008
Janine Dow
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
E14 5GN
Josu Fabo
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1513
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.