(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Health Net Inc.'s ratings on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating action follows Health Net's announcement that it has entered into a definite agreement under which it will be acquired by Centene Corporation (Centene). A full list of rating actions is below. KEY RATING DRIVERS The RWN reflects Fitch's view that key financial leverage metrics will deteriorate after the acquisition. Centene has arranged USD2.7bn of debt financing to fund the cash portion of the acquisition. Fitch projects that Centene's post-acquisition debt-to-EBITDA and financial leverage ratios will be approximately 4.0x and 40%, respectively. Fitch's EBITDA calculation was based on earnings for the most recent four quarters at each company. At 31 March 2015, Health Net's debt-to-EBITDA and financial leverage ratios were 2.3x and 26%, respectively. Fitch also expects that Centene's near-term post acquisition EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio will likely deteriorate relative to Health Net's recent run-rate interest coverage ratios, which were approximately 10x. The agency believes that the combined Health Net - Centene organisation's market positions and size/scale characteristics will be enhanced through a combination of the companies. Balanced against the negative financial leverage implications of the proposed transaction, this enhancement will be a key factor in determining the final ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch will provide additional comment on the RWN after a further review of Centene's operating fundamentals and financial position. Fitch intends to pursue discussions with management on strategy, financial targets and integration plans for the combined entity. Fitch has placed the following ratings on RWN: Health Net Inc. --Long-term IDR at 'BB+'; --6.375% senior notes due June 2017 at 'BB' Health Net Of California, Inc Health Net of Arizona, Inc Health Net Health Plan of Oregon, Inc --IFS at 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Fitch, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2085 Committee Chairperson Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Insurance Notching Criteria (Proposed Methodology Changes) (pub. 12 May 2015) here Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 04 Sep 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.