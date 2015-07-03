(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Health Net
Inc.'s ratings on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating action follows Health
Net's announcement
that it has entered into a definite agreement under which it
will be acquired by
Centene Corporation (Centene). A full list of rating actions is
below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The RWN reflects Fitch's view that key financial leverage
metrics will
deteriorate after the acquisition. Centene has arranged USD2.7bn
of debt
financing to fund the cash portion of the acquisition.
Fitch projects that Centene's post-acquisition debt-to-EBITDA
and financial
leverage ratios will be approximately 4.0x and 40%,
respectively. Fitch's EBITDA
calculation was based on earnings for the most recent four
quarters at each
company. At 31 March 2015, Health Net's debt-to-EBITDA and
financial leverage
ratios were 2.3x and 26%, respectively. Fitch also expects that
Centene's
near-term post acquisition EBITDA-based interest coverage ratio
will likely
deteriorate relative to Health Net's recent run-rate interest
coverage ratios,
which were approximately 10x.
The agency believes that the combined Health Net - Centene
organisation's market
positions and size/scale characteristics will be enhanced
through a combination
of the companies. Balanced against the negative financial
leverage implications
of the proposed transaction, this enhancement will be a key
factor in
determining the final ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch will provide additional comment on the RWN after a further
review of
Centene's operating fundamentals and financial position. Fitch
intends to pursue
discussions with management on strategy, financial targets and
integration plans
for the combined entity.
Fitch has placed the following ratings on RWN:
Health Net Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BB+';
--6.375% senior notes due June 2017 at 'BB'
Health Net Of California, Inc
Health Net of Arizona, Inc
Health Net Health Plan of Oregon, Inc
--IFS at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2054
Fitch, Inc.
70 West Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Committee Chairperson
Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3158
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
