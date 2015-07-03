(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON/MOSCOW, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Poland-based
Europejski Fundusz Leasingowy S.A.'s (EFL) Outlook to Positive
from Stable,
while affirming its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A-' and its
National Long-term Rating at 'AA(pol)'. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions follow the revision of the Outlook to
Positive of EFL's 100%
owner, Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA; A/Positive), the central body
of Credit
Agricole (CA; A/Positive). See 'Fitch Revises Credit Agricole's
Outlook to
Positive; Affirms at 'A' dated 23 June 2015 on
www.fitchratings.com.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook on EFL's Long-term IDR reflects that on CA.
The company's
ratings are underpinned by Fitch's view of an extremely high
probability of
support from CA, in case of need.
This view is based on CA's commitment to the Polish market, as
evidenced by its
long-term ownership of EFL, the group's expansion in the
domestic banking sector
through its subsidiary bank, Credit Agricole Bank Polska (CABP),
and substantial
funding provision to EFL. EFL provides CABP with cross-sell
opportunities with
its fairly large SME customer base. In addition, close
operational integration
with and supervision by CA, including EFL's partial rebranding,
underpin the
narrow notching between CA's and EFL's IDRs.
At the same time, Fitch views EFL as having only moderate
strategic importance
to CA due to its modest contribution to the group's profits and
CA's limited
presence in central and eastern Europe.
EFL is highly reliant on the parent for funding. At end-1Q15,
CASA provided 61%
of the subsidiary's total funding either directly (29%) or
through guarantees on
loans from international financial institutions (IFIs; 32%).
Still, the
company's wholesale funding sources are reasonably diversified
between loans
from IFIs and loans from commercial banks (26%) and bonds issued
(13%). Rollover
risk from bonds is mitigated by liquidity support available from
CASA.]
RATING SENSITIVITIES
EFL's Long-term IDR and National Long-term Rating would likely
be upgraded if
the parent is upgraded. The company's ratings could be
downgraded if CA's
commitment to the Polish market weakens although Fitch views
this as unlikely.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'AA(pol)'; Outlook
revised to Positive
from Stable
National Short-term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska S.A.
Krolewska 16
00-103 Warsaw
Secondary Analyst
Agata Gryglewicz
Associate Director
+48 22 330 6970
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
