(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed GuarantCo
Limited's
(GuarantCo) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'AA-'.
The Outlook is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects GuarantCo's strong owners, solid
capital position,
established track record of providing local currency guarantees
to finance
private infrastructure projects in emerging markets and its low
investment risk.
These strengths are partly offset by the company's fairly small
size and
historically weak profitability.
Although GuarantCo is backed by public institutions, it is run
on a commercial
basis, allowing European countries to finance private sector
projects in low
income countries without directly committing their own funds. It
is indirectly
owned by the development agencies of the UK (AA+/Stable),
Switzerland
(AAA/Stable) and Sweden (AAA/Stable), via the Private
Infrastructure Development
Group Trust (PIDG Trust; 87.7% at end-2014) and directly by the
FMO (AAA/Stable;
12.3% at end-2014).
The capital contributions GuarantCo has received from its owners
to date and the
plans to increase paid-in capital to USD307m at end-2016 from
USD277m at
end-2014 are indicative of the owners' commitment to the
company. The company
received additional paid-in capital via the PIDG Trust of
USD9.5m from the Swiss
development agency SECO in October 2014 and of GBP62.5m from the
UK's Department
for International Development in November 2014. However, there
is no formal
support, such as the subscription of callable capital (as for
multilateral
development banks) or unconditional guarantee from the public
shareholders to
support GuarantCo. Consequently, future financial support from
the four
development agencies cannot be guaranteed. While the rating
reflects strong and
committed sponsors, it is not aligned with those of the owners
due to the
absence of explicit support.
GuarantCo's capitalisation is strong, with a net par to capital
ratio (excluding
available capital from an USD450m counter-guarantee facility) at
0.9x at
end-2014 (end-2013: 0.8x). Fitch regards the drawn tranches of
the
counter-guarantee facility (USD250m at end-2014) as equity in
its capital
assessment, which results in a very strong adjusted par to
capital ratio of
0.5x. Although Fitch expects that GuarantCo's capitalisation
will weaken as it
grows, we expect it to remain commensurate with the rating.
Fitch views GuarantCo as a small, highly specialised financial
guarantor.
However, the company's size is not a limiting rating factor as
it is a
public-sponsored organisation and its mission does not hinge on
attaining
material business volumes. Its products are intended to support
government
initiatives established by its sponsors.
As GuarantCo's primary objectives are to encourage private
sector involvement in
the domestic financing of infrastructure projects and to promote
local capital
market development, profitability is not a key performance
metric. The company's
profitability has been weak in recent years, largely driven by
the low interest
rate environment and fairly high fixed costs. However, the
company is expected
to return to profitability, and a return on capital target has
been established
over the longer term at 3%-6%.
The company provides guarantees for mainly non-US dollar
denominated debt issued
by below-investment grade issuers ("high frequency, high
severity" guarantee
portfolio) and it is exposed to currency risk. Fitch views this
risk as
manageable due to GuarantCo's strong capitalisation. However, it
is possible
that currency risk will increase as the company grows, and Fitch
will continue
to closely monitor this exposure.
At end-2014, GuarantCo's investments consisted of cash (27%),
and two investment
portfolios managed by Fidelity (money market instruments, global
investment
grade corporate bonds and US Treasuries) and PIMCO (US dollar
denominated
investment grade bonds and ABS). Fitch expects GuarantCo's
investment risk to
remain low.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the medium term given the
company's fairly
small size. However, the extension of an explicit support
agreement by the
company's ultimate government-backed owners could result in an
upgrade.
A downgrade may result from a weakened capital position
evidenced by a net
par-to-capital ratio, including available capital from the
counter-guarantee
facility, or in the future callable capital from development
finance
institutions, exceeding 2x. A reduction in the commitment by the
owners to
GuarantCo, possibly as a result of a change in government policy
priorities,
could also trigger a downgrade.
