MONTERREY, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Seguros
Inbursa, S.A.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa's Local Currency Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and affirmed its national scale IFS
rating at
'AAA(mex)'. The Outlook for both ratings remains Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Seguros Inbursa, S.A. (Seguros Inbursa) is based
on Fitch's
opinion of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GFInbursa). Seguros
Inbursa's rating is
based on legal explicit support given by its holding group
GFInbursa, which,
according to Mexico's Law to Rule Financial Groups, the holding,
if required,
will grant unlimited support for its subsidiaries' losses. Fitch
considers
GFInbursa's credit quality similar to its main subsidiary, Banco
Inbursa, S.A.,
Institucion de Banca Multiple (BInbursa), which is rated 'BBB+'
with a Stable
Outlook.
Previously, Seguros Inbursa's rating was based on its standalone
financial
profile. Fitch changed its approach to the rating because it
believes the
enhanced credit quality of GFInbursa results in an uplift of the
overall credit
quality for Seguros Inbursa. From now on Seguros Inbursa's
rating will be
derived from the credit worthiness of GFInbursa and the
strategic importance of
Seguros Inbursa within the Group. Fitch also acknowledges that
there is a low
likelihood of a change on the strategic importance of the
Insurance business for
the group given the complementary nature of operations for
insurance and banking
activities.
Inbursa is the fifth largest insurer in Mexico with a market
share of 6.6% in
terms of premiums written as of December 2014. The company
benefits from
underwriting the largest biannual non-life insurance policy in
Mexico for
Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex), which represents 23% of its overall
premium
portfolio. However, its weight within retained premiums is
reduced, as 95% of
the risks covered by this policy are reinsured.
As of December 2014, Seguros Inbursa's equity/assets ratio was
similar to the
sector's average of 14%, and it exceeded the minimum capital
requirement by
local regulation by 34%. This implies Seguros Inbursa has
sufficient equity in
addition to technical reserves to meet its obligations with
policyholders in the
event of non-expected deviations in various risks. Also, the
company reflects a
stabilization trend in its operating leverage ratio (retained
premiums/equity of
5.39x), which is well below the sector's average of 7.09x.
Seguros Inbursa experienced a reduction of its operating
profitability in 2014,
measured by its combined ratio of 110% (December 2013: 103%)
mainly attributed
to a hike in losses caused by Odile Hurricane. However, Fitch
believes Seguros
Inbursa's profitability benefits from the good performance of
its claims ratios,
relative stability of expense ratios and high investment
revenues.
The company's stringent technical and catastrophic provisioning
policies,
combined with the breakdown and retention levels of the
company's premium
portfolio, led to ample coverage of adjusted technical reserves
over retained
risks (2.9x) as of December 2014. This is similar to the
sector's average of
3.1x.
Seguros Inbursa's extensive reinsurance protection leads the
company's equity to
exposures lower than 5.4% for simple or catastrophic events.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Seguros Inbursa's rating is aligned to GFInbursa financial
profile, whose credit
quality is considered by Fitch as similar to its core operative
subsidiary;
BInbursa, based on legal explicit support given by GFInbursa
trough Unique
Responsibilities Agreement.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Seguros Inbursa,
S.A., Grupo
Financiero Inbursa:
--IFS upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--National IFS affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
