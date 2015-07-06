(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New
Zealand's Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'
and 'AA+'
respectively. The issue ratings on New Zealand's senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds are also affirmed at 'AA' and 'AA+'
respectively. The
Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs remain Positive. The Country
Ceiling is affirmed
at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and the Positive Outlook reflect the following
factors:
- New Zealand's general government deficit continues to narrow,
albeit at a
slower pace than our projections last year. Weak inflationary
pressures have
reined in nominal growth, reducing the pace of consolidation as
a proportion of
GDP growth. New Zealand's general government (central and local
government) debt
to GDP ratio - as measured by Fitch - was 35.7% in 2014, similar
to the 'AA'
median, but well below the OECD median of 71.8%. Under Fitch's
baseline
scenario, the government debt ratio will fall from 2017 onwards.
- New Zealand's status as a high-grade sovereign credit is
underpinned by a
credible and flexible economic policy framework, supportive
business environment
and high standards of governance. External finances are a
longstanding weakness
to the sovereign credit profile, made more vulnerable by
dependence on
agricultural commodities and exposures to China, both directly
and indirectly
through economic and financial linkages with Australia. The
sovereign's ability
to borrow freely in local currency and the country's holding of
net foreign
currency assets help to mitigate some external risks.
- Fitch expects the current account deficit to widen to 5.4% of
GDP in 2016 from
3.3% in 2014 as growth in investment, spurred by construction
activity, outpaces
domestic savings. Foreign investors continue to be willing to
finance the
deficit, at long maturities or through direct investment, and in
local currency.
However Fitch projects a gradual build-up of external
indebtedness that could
increase longer-term vulnerabilities and sensitivity to external
shocks. The
current account deficit could widen by less than Fitch projects
if net exports
respond more strongly to weaker exchange rates than expected.
The New Zealand
dollar has depreciated sharply since the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand (RBNZ) cut
the Official Cash Rate by 25bp to 3.25% in June.
- Real GDP growth (expenditure measure) was 3.3% in 2014,
outperforming most
'AA'-category peers, which posted median growth of 2.5%. Fitch
expects high
levels of net immigration, rebuilding efforts in Christchurch
and construction
activity in Auckland to continue supporting economic growth and
facilitating
further fiscal consolidation. However lower agricultural
production due to
drought, and weaker demand following a fall in dairy prices, has
slowed New
Zealand's economic momentum. Fitch expects the economy to expand
2.8% in 2015.
- Fitch expects some recovery in dairy prices over the 2015-2016
season, but a
prolonged period of low dairy prices could have a substantial
impact on the
economy. Many leveraged dairy farmers are currently facing
negative cashflows,
but have been able to manage their finances by drawing on
savings from more
profitable years and through overdraft facilities. However
another season of low
dairy prices could find farmers struggling to make debt
repayments and maintain
production, especially combined with another shock such as poor
weather.
- The New Zealand banking system is rated 'a' by Fitch, the
second highest
score. Development of the Open Bank Resolution framework and
backing from
Australian parent banks should limit contingent liabilities on
the sovereign to
support the system during times of stress. However there is a
risk that
potential problems in the Australian banking sector would spill
over to the New
Zealand financial system.
- A sharp fall in Auckland house prices could pose a downside
risk to the
economy, although Fitch thinks a scenario that will lead to
substantial mortgage
losses for banks is unlikely. Auckland house prices are rising
at potentially
unsustainable levels, with average prices at over seven times
average income
(compared with four times in the rest of New Zealand). The RBNZ
has proposed
tighter macroprudential policies for Auckland to slow the
build-up of risks, but
monetary policy easing could act in the opposite direction.
Fitch would view a
more sustainable pace of house price appreciation relative to
income as a credit
positive.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors, individually or collectively, that could lead
to positive
rating action are:
- Reduction in the general government deficit leading to a
steady reduction in
public debt ratios
- A structurally narrower current account deficit than Fitch
presently
forecasts, leading to a sustainable downward trajectory for net
external debt as
a proportion of GDP.
The rating Outlooks are Positive. Hence, Fitch does not
anticipate a material
probability of negative action over the forecast period.
However, the main
factors that could see the ratings revert to Stable Outlook are:
- A negative shock with a lasting impact on growth, employment,
public finances
and the health of the banking system, such as a steep rise in
external borrowing
costs, prolonged weakness in the dairy sector, or sharp reversal
in house
prices.
- Evidence of net external indebtedness becoming unsustainable,
such as a wider
and longer-lasting current account deficit than currently
projected leading to
higher external indebtedness than the historical range, or
undesirable shifts in
foreign investor sentiment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Fitch assumes the Outlook for the global economy will remain
broadly in line
with the projections laid out in its June Global Economic
Outlook.
- Fitch assumes a modest recovery in dairy prices in line with
the government's
forecasts set out in the 2015 Budget Economic and Fiscal Update.
