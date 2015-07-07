(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sino-Ocean
Land Holdings
Limited's (Sino-Ocean Land) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also
affirmed at 'BBB-'
Sino-Ocean Land's foreign currency senior unsecured rating, the
ratings of its
USD500m 4.625% senior notes due 2019 and USD700m 6% senior notes
due 2024 issued
by Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance I Limited, and the ratings
of its USD500m
5.95% senior notes due 2027 and USD700m 4.45% senior notes due
2020 issued by
Sino-Ocean Land Treasure Finance II Limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
China Life Support: China Life Insurance Company Limited (China
Life; A+/Stable)
has positioned Sino-Ocean Land as its sole strategic real estate
investment
platform in China. It currently holds 29% of Sino-Ocean Land and
is committed to
owning no less than 25% in the future. China Life's linkage with
the property
developer is still strong and thus provides support for
Sino-Ocean Land's rating
level. China Life purchased USD700m out of Sino-Ocean Land's
total senior notes
issuance of USD2.4bn in 2014 and 2015, with Sino-Ocean Land's
management
indicating that it would participate if Sino-Ocean Land decides
to raise equity.
Market Leadership: Sino-Ocean Land was one of the top 20 Chinese
property
developers by sales value in 2014. It maintained its market
leadership in key
cities, such as Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin and Zhongshan, which
accounted for 57%
and 56% of its revenue in 2014 and 2013. Contracted sales rose
12% in 2014 to
CNY40bn. Sino-Ocean Land targets sales of CNY42bn in 2015,
compared with its
CNY73bn of saleable resources. Fitch expects the company to
achieve the goal
even though it chalked up only 23% of its sales target, or
CNY9.7bn, in
January-May 2015. We expect Sino-Ocean to have stronger sales in
2H15, as it
launches more projects after delaying launches to await better
market sentiment.
Focus On Land in Tier 1-2 Cities: Sino-Ocean Land's continuing
focus on Tier 1
and tier 2 cities makes it well-positioned to take advantage of
the strong
rebound in the property markets of some Tier-1 cities,
particularly Beijing,
where Sino-Ocean Land generates a large percentage of its
revenue. The company
exited some Tier 3 cities in 2014 and entered Guangzhou, a Tier
1 city, in early
2015. At end-2014, more than 90% of Sino-Ocean Land's land bank
was from Tier 1
and 2 cities, both by value and gross floor area, where the
demand-supply
dynamic is more balanced than in lower tier cities.
Increasing Leverage: Sino-Ocean Land's leverage, as measured by
net
debt/adjusted inventory increased to 40.5% in 2014 from 29.8% in
2013, due to
more land acquisition, lower margin and a slow churn rate in
2014. The
increasing investment in JV projects and local partners' lack of
funding
resources also helped to drive Sino-Ocean Land's leverage
higher. Fitch expects
its leverage to remain around 40% in 2016-2018.
Diversified Funding Channels: Sino-Ocean Land has long-term
partnerships with
over 14 onshore and offshore banks. Over the years, it has
developed
diversified funding channels, including onshore bonds and
offshore bank loans
and US dollar perpetual securities. Both China Life and another
shareholder, Nan
Fung Group, have demonstrated support through both equity and
bond funding. The
diversified funding channels have helped Sino-Ocean Land to
maintain relatively
low funding costs, which Fitch expects to remain at 6.5%-7% in
the next few
years.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales reach management target of CNY42bn in 2015
- EBITDA margins stabilise around 17%-22% for 2015-2017
- Continuation of flexible land acquisition strategy, with land
cost around
CNY16bn-20bn for 2015-2017
- No problems in obtaining loans to finance construction costs
for 2015-2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained below 20% (2014: 16.4%)
- Substantial decrease in contracted sales
- Net debt/adjusted inventory rising close to 50%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained below 0.8x (2014: 0.8x)
- evidence of weakening linkage with China Life
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- evidence of strengthening linkage with China Life
- There is no immediate positive rating pressure on the
standalone rating given
the limited scale and diversification of the company
