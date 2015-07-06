(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/BARCELONA/LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) This announcement
replaces the
version published on 1 July 2015, which incorrectly stated Banco
Santander's
demonstrated liquidity support in the past.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Santander Totta, SGPS, S.A.'s and
Banco Santander
Totta, S.A.'s (BST) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BBB', Short-term
IDR at 'F2' Viability Rating at 'bb+' and Support Rating at '2'.
The Outlook is
Positive. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs of Santander Totta and its fully owned bank subsidiary,
BST, reflect a
high probability of support from its Spanish parent bank, Banco
Santander, S.A.
(Santander; A-/Stable), in case of need. Fitch believes that
Santander Totta's
activities in Portugal are strategically important to the
Spanish banking group.
Santander Totta's and BST's Long-term IDRs are capped at two
notches above that
of the Portuguese sovereign (BB+/Positive), in accordance with
Fitch's criteria.
In a higher sovereign rating environment, these would be notched
down once from
the parent's IDR, reflecting common branding, strong synergies
and integration
with the parent, and a wide range of shared risk management and
operational
policies and procedures.
Santander Totta is a Portuguese holding company, wholly owned by
Santander. BST
is it main operating subsidiary in Portugal. The ratings of
Santander Totta and
BST are equalised because the two are regulated as a
consolidated entity in
Portugal, the bank is wholly owned by the holding company and
the holding
company has no outstanding debt.
The Positive Outlook reflects that of the sovereign and that
their ratings are
currently capped.
Available support from the parent is reflected in the higher of
the two possible
Short-term IDRs for banks with a Long-term IDR of 'BBB'.
VR
Santander Totta's VR reflects the company's robust capital and
asset quality
indicators, which are better than peers'. It also takes into
account the
improving domestic economy, which is supporting profitability.
Santander Totta's capital ratios have been supported by internal
capital
generation, declining risk-weighted assets and higher
revaluation reserves. At
end-2014, Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio was
robust at 16.8%.
Capital has a high influence on and is supportive of Santander
Totta's VR. At
end-1Q15, Santander Totta reported a CET1 ratio of 15.2% (1Q14:
14.5%) and its
CET1 fully loaded was 15.4%.
Also unreserved credit at risk (CaR) loans-to-FCC was less than
15%, which is
considered low. Santander Totta's CaR ratio was 5.7% at
end-1Q15, which was
lower than system average and loan loss reserves were ample at
78% of CaR loans.
Moreover, foreclosed assets are comparatively modest. Asset
quality is supported
by a large share of residential mortgages and lower exposure to
troubled
sectors, benefiting from the sound risk management and
risk-taking approach of
the Santander group. Sustained economic recovery should further
support asset
quality indicators.
Santander Totta reported positive net income throughout the
crisis, due to sound
fee income generation, strong cost efficiency, a higher
proportion of ECB
funding and, as with many peers, capital gains from the sale of
sovereign debt
securities. Fitch believes the bank's profitability has scope to
improve, though
only just moderately, as the improving economy supports business
volumes and
eases pressure on loan impairment charges. Continued reduction
of deposit costs
should also be beneficial.
The bank continued to improve its funding and liquidity profile,
supported by a
slight reduction of its loan book and higher deposits. Its
regulatory net
loans/deposits ratio improved to 117% at end-1Q15 from 130% at
end-1Q14.
Santander Totta has a higher proportion of funding from the
ECB's liquidity
facility, representing EUR3.8bn at end-1Q15 or almost 9% of
assets, but it also
maintains a large portfolio of discountable assets (EUR5bn, net
of haircut at
end-1Q15).
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BST's preference shares are capped at the level assigned to
equivalent
securities issued by the parent. In Fitch's view support from
the parent
mitigates the non-performance risk of the instruments.
Therefore, the agency
would only notch down the rating of the preference shares twice
for loss
severity from the subsidiary's IDR if the cap was not applied.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT and SUPPORT RATING
At the current levels, the IDRs of Santander Totta and BST are
sensitive to a
change of the sovereign rating. The IDRs and the SR are also
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions around Santander's propensity or
ability to
support its Portuguese subsidiary.
VR
Santander's VR would benefit from an improving operating
environment. This in
turn will support higher business volumes, benefiting asset
quality and
profitability. Santander Totta's VR would also benefit from a
continued
improving funding profile, with a reduced reliance on central
bank borrowing.
A downgrade would primarily come from a marked deterioration of
asset quality.
The bank's VR is also sensitive to the conclusion of the sale
process of
NovoBanco and potential impact on its risk profile and
capitalisation, if any.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BST's preference shares are sensitive to a change in Santander's
IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Santander Totta:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
BST:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB', Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Preference shares affirmed at 'BB'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
