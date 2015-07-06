(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 06 (Fitch) LoanCore Realty Trust, Inc.'s
(Pending: LCRT)
forthcoming commencement of an initial public offering is the
latest signal of
the increasing role of commercial mortgage REITs (commercial
mREITs) in the
overall market for commercial real estate (CRE) lending, says
Fitch Ratings.
With between $350 billion and $400 billion of CRE loans maturing
annually in
2016 and 2017, Fitch expects commercial mREITs to become more
significant
competitors to banks in CRE lending.
As pure-play CRE debt investors that are less regulated relative
to banks,
commercial mREITs predominantly originate commercial mortgage
loans to hold on
their balance sheets, originate conduit loans for securitization
sales and
invest in CMBS. The commercial mREIT sector is currently
comprised of 13
companies, including Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:
BXMT), Ladder
Capital Corp. (NYSE: LADR, subsidiaries with an Issuer Default
Rating of BB,
Outlook Stable), Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) and
specialty
investors such as iStar Financial Inc. Collectively, these firms
had $32.2
billion in total assets as of March 31, 2015, up 52% from
year-end 2010, or
about 9% on a compounded annual growth basis. Many mREITs have
floating-rate
loans holdings, including higher risk CRE loans on transitional
properties,
thereby potentially profiting from a rising interest rate
environment.
LoanCore Realty Trust, Inc., with approximately $3.2 billion in
assets under
management and having filed its S-11 with the SEC on May 14,
2015, is another
player in the mix. The company's management affiliate, LoanCore
Capital, LLC, is
a joint venture between an affiliate of the investment bank
Jefferies Group, LLC
(IDR BBB-, Outlook Stable) and an affiliate of GIC Real Estate
Private Limited,
the real estate investment arm of the government of Singapore's
sovereign wealth
fund.
There is the possibility that mREITs will fill a void left by
large U.S. banks,
which have pulled back from the more volatile segments of CRE
lending, such as
construction, acquisition and land development while growing
overall CRE lending
volumes. Many banks remain mindful of the poor performance of
volatile CRE loan
segments during the financial crisis, which is now reflected in
the Fed's annual
stress testing and the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review
(CCAR) process.
Projected CRE losses have been among the larger contributors to
overall losses
under the Fed's severely adverse scenarios. In the 2015 test,
cumulative CRE
loan losses reached 8.6% of total CRE loans, versus a cumulative
loss average of
6.1% on across all loan sectors.
Contacts:
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0642
New York, NY
Matthew Noll, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-0652
New York, NY
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
