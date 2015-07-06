(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the
ratings on People's
United Financial, Inc. and subsidiaries on or about Aug. 6,
2015, for commercial
reasons.
Fitch currently rates People's United Financial, Inc. as
follows:
People's United Financial, Inc.
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Viability rating 'bbb+';
--Senior unsecured 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2'.
People's United Bank
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Viability rating 'bbb+';
--Subordinated debt 'BBB';
--Long-term deposits 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Short-term deposits 'F2'.
Chittenden Corporation
-Subordinated debt 'BBB'.
People's United Financial, Inc.
--Support '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
People's United Bank
--Support '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or
maintain any
rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch
believes that
investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is
providing
approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal.
Ratings are
subject to analytical review and change up to the time Fitch
withdraws the
ratings.
Fitch's last rating action for the above referenced entities was
on Jan. 30,
2015. The ratings were downgraded with a Stable Outlook
Contact:
Daniel Whalen
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2067Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago IL 60602
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
