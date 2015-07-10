(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
US-based tobacco
group Philip Morris International, Inc's (PMI) Outlook to
Negative from Stable
and affirmed the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'.
The Short-term
IDR has been affirmed at 'F1'.
The revision in Outlook reflects PMI's stretched credit metrics,
after profit
margins and cash flow were compressed in 2014 by specific market
challenges in
Asia, foreign currency effects as well as investments in
reduced-risk products
(RRPs). Past shareholder returns have also contributed to
exacerbating the
deterioration of credit metrics.
However, if PMI prioritises debt reduction from improving free
cash flow (FCF),
leading to (FFO) adjusted gross leverage to fall below 3.0x or
net leverage
below 2.5x by 2016, then the Outlook may be revised back to
Stable. Fitch
assumes that there will be no share buybacks during 2015-2018.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Profit Margin Compression
PMI remains one of the most profitable tobacco companies with
its EBITDA margin
of 44.1%, higher than British American Tobacco's 41.3%
(A-/Negative) and
Imperial Tobacco Group PLC's 43.1% (BBB/Negative). Yet, in 2014
EBITDA margin
suffered from specific market challenges in Asia (Indonesia, the
Philippines and
Australia), transactional FX headwinds and investments in RRPs.
While Indonesia,
the Philippines, Australia and the European Union should perform
better in 2015,
there is a risk of EBITDA margins contracting further in 2015 as
a result of
continuing currency headwinds, an important excise tax increase
in South Korea
and ongoing challenges in Japan.
Lower FCF
After a period of stability at around USD10bn, PMI's FFO dropped
to USD8.4bn in
2014 due to margin reduction and the strengthening of USD
against the currencies
of the markets in which the company sells its products. As a
result also of
increasing dividend distributions, FCF contracted materially to
USD551m (1.9% of
sales) from an average USD3bn over 2012-2013. This adverse
effect on leverage,
however, is partly mitigated by almost half of the company's
debt (40%) being
denominated in EUR at end-2014.
Leverage Beyond Rating Guidance
FFO net leverage rose to 3.2x in 2014 from 2.6x in 2013 and
Fitch projects
leverage to peak around 3.3x-3.5x in 2015 before falling to
approximately 3.0x
in 2016, a level still above the 2.5x threshold compatible for
the 'A' rating.
Undistributed Foreign Earnings (UFE)
PMI faces a mismatch between the location of its earnings and
debt, given that
the company does not have any sales in the US while debt is
raised at the
holding level (domiciled in the US). While PMI intends to
repatriate its foreign
earnings, it is unlikely to be immediate, and could be costly
under the current
US tax regime.
Our net debt figure now includes a generic 35% tax haircut on
cash, which is
based on our conservative assumption that, if repatriated back
to the US, these
cash balances would be subject to the maximum US tax rate.
Significant Shareholder Distributions
The deterioration in credit metrics has been exacerbated by
large shareholder
distribution up until 2014. Through dividends (high pay-out
ratio of 70%) and
its share buyback programmes, PMI has historically distributed
to shareholders
more than the FCF it generated. A large part of those share
buybacks has
historically been debt-funded, which resulted in an increase in
debt quantum
over time.
Fitch views positively the company's announced suspension of
share buybacks in
2015, indicating PMI's willingness to protect its credit
metrics. However, the
extent to which PMI allocates cash flow to shareholders is one
of the main
drivers of leverage, which is currently outside the range
compatible with its
'A' rating. Fitch estimates that the dividend pay-out ratio in
2015 will be in
excess of 90%. This is above historical rates and PMI's
long-term dividend
pay-out target of 65%.
RRPs Weigh on Profits
Fitch is confident that PMI would be able to manage successfully
a transition of
tobacco consumption towards e-cigarettes or other RRPs, should
the consumption
shift from traditional cigarettes accelerate. The agency
believes that, combined
with PMI's market clout, the products that the company has
available and under
development, should allow it to win against small independent
e-cigarette
players. However, investments in RRPs in 2014 have further
impacted operating
profit, adding to the adverse impact from currency movements, a
trend that Fitch
expects to continue in 2015.
Scope for Performance Recovery
We expect PMI's organic growth to recover over time, driven by
better overall
pricing/product mix as well as volume recovery in Asia. In 1Q15,
the company
reported good pricing gain of 7.7% and positive volume growth of
1.4%, resulting
in high net revenues organic growth of 9.1%. This followed
organic growth of 2%
in 2014, as prices rose 4.8% largely offsetting a volume drop of
2.8%.
Leading Industry Player
PMI's ratings continue to reflect the company's leading position
in the global
tobacco industry (excluding the US and China), supported by the
diversity of its
portfolio of brands and the countries in which it operates. It
enjoys large
market shares and pricing leadership in many of the most
profitable and growing
tobacco markets, with superior diversification across
continents.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Revenue and profits impacted by currency headwinds as well as
investments in
RRPs in 2015
- Low single-digit sales growth and slight increase in
profitability from 2016
onwards with price gains offsetting volume declines
- FCF margin below 1% in 2015 and resuming around 4% from 2016
onwards
- Dividends increasing 2%-3% annually, resulting in a dividend
pay-out ratio of
around 80%-90% between 2015 and 2018
- No share buybacks between 2015 and 2018
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative
rating action
include:
- Persistently weaker than historical performance with low or
negative organic
growth and operating EBITDA margin failing to return above 45%
in 2015 and 2016
(2014: 44.1%)
- Neutral to negative FCF in 2015 and failing to return to at
least 3.5% - 4%
of revenues by 2016 (2014: 1.9%)
- Inability to reduce debt or increase FFO causing FFO-adjusted
gross leverage
to remain above 3.0x (2014: 3.3x) and FFO-adjusted net leverage
above 2.5x
(2014: 3.2x)
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 6x (2014: 7.0x)
- Unfavourable tobacco litigation outcome requiring PMI to pay
a large
compensation
Positive: Fitch does not currently expect management to pursue
financial
policies that would be commensurate with an upgrade. Future
developments that
could lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include:
- Evidence that the allocation of improving FCF prioritises debt
reduction and
enables FFO adjusted gross leverage to drop below 3.0x or FFO
adjusted net
leverage below 2.5x by 2016
- FCF margin on track to recover to a level sustainably above
5%
- FFO fixed charge coverage sustainably above 6x
- No material cash outflow from ongoing litigation
LIQUIDITY
At year-end 2014, PMI's gross debt of USD28.5bn was well spread
out with no more
than USD3bn of bonds maturing in a given year. Fitch views
liquidity backstop
resources of up to USD8bn as comfortable considering the
projected amount of
commercial paper issuance.
