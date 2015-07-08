(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Decomeubles
Partners SAS's
(BUT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' with a
Stable Outlook. The
agency has also upgraded BUT SAS's EUR180m senior secured notes
by one notch to
'B+'/'RR2'/74% from 'B'/'RR3'/69% .
BUT's IDR continues to reflect the issuer's size and its strong
market and brand
position in the French home improvement market. Fitch expects
BUT to benefit
from further consolidation, particularly with a focus on growth
in the value
segment and at the expense of independent retailers.
Since refinancing in 2014, BUT's management has implemented a
series of
self-help measures aimed at improving the group's operational
cost base, supply
chain and logistics as well as the customer offering, which we
think will lead
to improved year-on-year profitability and cash generation in
FY15 (fiscal year
ending June 2015). This has increased the group's headroom under
the rating and
triggered the improving debt recovery assumption. However the
Outlook remains
Stable as we expect BUT's financial and operating performance to
remain steady
against a backdrop of challenging market conditions. Evidence of
BUT's ability
to protect underlying performance improvements, as well as
defensibility of its
evolving business model could drive a positive rating action if
it translates
into a conservatively managed balance sheet.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Financial Headroom
We expect funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage
for FY15 based on
management guidance for the full year to improve to just under
6.0x (FY14: 7.0x)
with FFO fixed charge cover at 1.5x (1.2x), which increases
rating headroom
relative to Fitch's defined sensitivities.
Whilst last year's refinancing left BUT with fairly manageable
on balance-sheet
debt, high rental expenses translate into an aggressive
financial risk profile.
This is reflected in the group's lease-adjusted debt protection
ratios (which
Fitch has conservatively based on the full value of 'occupancy
costs' as
presented by management).
Evolving Business Model
BUT's management continue to successfully focus on streamlining
and optimising
the customer offer and optimising cost and cash management by
simplifying its
supply chain and centralising the logistics function
domestically. In addition,
it is also aiming to increase direct control over its brand and
store appearance
by moving away from the traditional franchise model and taking a
more
centralised approach to key management decisions including
range, pricing,
marketing and multi-channel offering. The evolving business
model and operating
efficiencies including a strong focus on working capital have
strengthened the
underlying profitability and cash generation of the business
with FY15 (ending
June) expected like-for-like growth of 1.8%, a 100bps EBITDA
margin improvement
and a free cash flow (FCF) margin trending towards 2.0%.
Profitability Supported by Consumer Financing
Credit income generated from consumer financing supports EBITDA,
adding
approximately 100bps to the EBITDA margin. Consumer finance is a
key part of
BUT's promotional activity, a strong sales driver, and a source
of
differentiation against competitors, leading to a 25% credit
penetration rate of
its customer base. Given the integral role of consumer finance
in BUT's business
model and the ring-fenced nature of the associated credit risk,
Fitch includes
the consumer finance contribution in its operating EBITDA
calculation.
The group offers consumer finance products (including store
cards, instalment
loans, personal loans) in combination with Cetelem (the consumer
finance arm of
BNP Paribas Personal Finance), which manages credit risks on a
non-recourse
basis for BUT. In addition, BUT offers appliance warranties,
which are managed
via an in-house insurance vehicle. The consumer finance and
insurance
arrangements are subject to regulatory risks.
Asset Light Business Model
Since its original buy-out in 2008, BUT has gradually
implemented an
'asset-light' business model by selling and leasing back assets,
particularly
with regard to its owned store network and logistics operations.
The key assets
in the business therefore remain the brand value and inventory,
which is
reflected in Fitch's debt protection ratio analysis (adjusted
for lease
obligations) and recovery analysis. While an asset-light capital
structure is
not uncommon in non-food retail, it leads to pressures on
profitability and cash
flows due to high rental costs. This translates into high
operating leverage and
potentially a volatile earnings profile in a downturn.
Geographic Concentration, Competitive Pressures
Limited geographic diversification and concentration on the
French retail market
are a key rating constraint. This is particularly true in a
subdued, albeit
stabilising French consumer environment characterised by limited
near-term
economic stimuli. In addition, Fitch expects further medium-term
consolidation
and competitive pressures at the value end of the home equipment
market in
France.
Fitch notes the concentration of market share amongst the top
three national
players in the home equipment market, which have been able to
grow market share
amongst each to 45.9% in FY14 (from 40.6% in FY2009), at the
expense of
independent and local players. Fitch believes that in this
context BUT's
strategy to concentrate on network expansion in smaller cities
is sensible in
that it should help boost and defend market share.
Established Brand, Market Position
The ratings reflect BUT's position as a leading home equipment
retailer in
France, with a strong nationwide store footprint and a
diversified product range
spanning across home furnishing and decoration, domestic
appliances as well as
select home-related consumer electronics. BUT's
promotional-driven business
model is supported by a strong and well-recognised retail brand.
Above Average Recoveries
Fitch believes that expected recoveries would be maximised in a
going-concern
scenario rather than in a liquidation scenario given the
asset-light nature of
BUT's business, where Fitch views the brand value and
established retail network
as key assets. Fitch estimates that senior secured noteholders
could expect a
recovery rate estimated at 74% (RR2), leading to a two-notch
uplift for the
senior secured instrument rating from the IDR to 'B+'. However,
the 74% recovery
assumption is at the lower end of the 'RR2' recovery category
and hence subject
to revision should underlying recovery assumptions and/or the
debt amount
change. For its recovery assumptions Fitch applies a 35%
distressed EBITDA
discount partially incorporating the year-on-year improvement in
profitability
as permanent enhancement, and a 4.5x EV/EBITDA multiple.
The expected senior secured recovery is underpinned by
guarantors representing
at least 85% of the group's EBITDA and by noteholders'
second-ranking claim on
any enforcement proceeds in a distressed sale of assets or the
business.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on our internally produced,
conservative rating
case forecasts over the four-year rating horizon. They do not
represent the
forecasts of rated issuers individually or on aggregate. Key
Fitch forecast
assumptions include:
- Moderate like for like sales growth, below GDP assumptions
- Stable EBITDA margins reflecting the benefits achieved in FY15
mitigated by
competitive pressures and consolidation in the French home
equipment market
- Continued focus on supply chain and working capital management
- Disciplined approach to capex representing 1.9%-2.2% of annual
sales
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that, individually or collectively, could
lead to positive
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage at 6x or below, FFO fixed charge
cover at above
1.5x, combined with market share gains and improvements in FCF
generation and
operating profitability, all on a sustained basis
Future developments that, individually or collectively, could
lead to negative
rating action include:
- FFO gross lease adjusted leverage of 7.0x or above on a
sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover of 1.0x or below on a sustained basis
- A significant deterioration in market share, revenues and/or
operating
profitability
- Negative FCF eroding the group's liquidity buffer
LIQUIDITY
Adequate Mid-Term Liquidity
Fitch views BUT's liquidity as adequate in its medium-term
rating case supported
by the availability of the EUR30m RCF coupled with reported cash
on balance
sheet of EUR108m (FYE14). Of this amount Fitch deducts EUR40m as
not readily
available to allow for seasonal working capital fluctuations and
restricted cash
related to consumer financing. This is adequate as BUT does not
face any
meaningful debt redemptions until 2019.
