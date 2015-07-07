(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of UnitedHealth
Group Incorporated (UNH) and its insurance-company subsidiaries
and removed the
ratings from Rating Watch Negative. Concurrent with these
ratings actions,
Fitch has assigned UNH and its subsidiaries Negative Rating
Outlooks. A
complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's decision to remove UNH and its subsidiaries
(collectively UnitedHealth
Group) from Rating Watch Negative reflects the agency's improved
understanding
of UNH's financing and integration plans for the anticipated
second half 2015
close of UNH's acquisition of Catamaran Corp. (CTRX).
The Negative Rating Outlooks assigned to UnitedHealth reflect
uncertainty around
UNH's ability to reduce its anticipated post CTRX close increase
in financial
leverage to levels more commensurate with the company's current
ratings and to a
lesser extent, the potential operational and earnings
disruptions that could
arise as CTRX is integrated into the UNH organization.
Fitch's expectation is that UNH will fund the CTRX purchase by
issuing
approximately $13 billion of new debt. Since the acquisition
was announced, UNH
has added a $1.5 billion delayed draw term loan and increased
the capacity of
its commercial paper program by $2 billion and plans to issue
approximately $10
billion in senior unsecured debt over a broad spectrum of
maturities.
Upon the close of the CTRX acquisition, Fitch estimates UNH's
debt-to-EBITDA and
financial leverage ratios will increase to approximately 2.4x
and 48% from 1.5x
and 35% respectively at yearend 2014. Fitch expects UNH's post
CTRX acquisition
EBITDA-based interest coverage to decline to an estimated range
of 10X-12X, down
from a very strong nearly 19X for the full year 2014.
Fitch estimates that by year-end 2017 debt-to-EBITDA and
debt-to-total capital
ratios approximating March 31, 2015 levels of 1.5X and 37%,
respectively, are
achievable for UNH. Under such scenarios debt would be reduced
through a
combination of earnings growth, retained earnings and a
reduction in share
repurchase activity.
Favorably, the CTRX acquisition will further increase
UnitedHealth's scale and
diversity, particularly its sources of unregulated earnings and
cash flows.
Fitch continues to view UnitedHealth's overall market position
within the health
insurance and managed care sector as largely unique, in that it
enjoys strength
across a broad spectrum of products, services, and geographies.
First quarter 2015 operating results continue to be strong and
consistent with
Fitch's median sector credit factor guidelines for the current
rating level.
UNH reported annualized return on average capital of 11.3%
during the first
quarter of 2015, essentially unchanged from full year 2014's
result. EBITDA
margin was 8.4% during the first quarter of 2015, up from 7.6%
in the comparable
period of 2014, but off from full year 2014's figure of 9.0%.
Share repurchase activity reached $900 million year-to-date
March 31, 2015 and
management said it expected 'moderated share repurchase
activity' for the
remainder of 2015 in support of the pending Catamaran
acquisition.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include:
--Lack of meaningful progress over the next 12-24 months towards
debt-to-EBITDA
and debt-to-capital ratios approximating 1.5x and 37%
respectively;
--EBITDA-to-interest coverage below 10x.
Key rating triggers that could result in a return to a Stable
Outlook include:
--Significant progress toward deleveraging targets of
debt-to-EBITDA ratio below
1.8x and financial leverage ratio below 41%, while maintaining a
double-digit
EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio, could lead to a return to a
Stable Rating
Outlook.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper rating at 'F1';
--0.850% senior unsecured notes due 2015 at 'A-';
--5.375% senior unsecured notes due 2016 at 'A-';
--1.875% senior unsecured notes due 2016 at 'A-';
--6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'A-';
--1.400% senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'A-';
--6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'A-';
--1.400% senior unsecured notes due 2017 at 'A-';
--6.000% senior unsecured notes due 2018 at 'A-';
--1.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--2.300% senior unsecured notes due 2019 at 'A-';
--3.875% senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'A-';
--4.700% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'A-';
--3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'A-';
--2.875% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'A-';
--2.875% senior unsecured notes due 2022 at 'A-';
--0% senior unsecured notes due 2022 at 'A-';
--2.750% senior unsecured notes due 2023 at 'A-';
--2.875% senior unsecured notes due 2023 at 'A-';
--5.8% senior unsecured notes due 2036 at 'A-';
--6.5% senior unsecured notes due 2037 at 'A-';
--6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2037 at 'A-';
--6.875% senior unsecured notes due 2038 at 'A-';
--5.7% senior unsecured notes due 2040 at 'A-';
--5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2041 at 'A-';
--4.625% senior unsecured notes due 2041 at 'A-';
--4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2042 at 'A-';
--3.95% senior unsecured notes due 2042 at 'A-';
--4.25% senior unsecured notes due 2043 at 'A-'.
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of Illinois
UnitedHealthcare Insurance Company of New York
Sierra Health & Life Insurance Company, Inc.
Health Plan of Nevada, Inc.
UnitedHealthcare of Florida, Inc.
PacifiCare of Arizona, Inc.
Oxford Health Insurance, Inc.
Oxford Health Plans of New York, Inc.
UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin, Inc
UnitedHealthcare Benefits of Texas, Inc.
UHC of California
PacifiCare Life & Health Insurance Company
UnitedHealthcare Plan of the River Valley
--IFS at 'AA-'.
