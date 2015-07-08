(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 07 (Fitch) Philippine banks should be able to
meet new capital
requirements for domestic systemically important banks (D-SIB)
deemed "too big
to fail", says Fitch Ratings. Most large and mid-sized banks in
the Philippines
have core equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios comfortably above Basel
III minimums, with
the largest banks' CET1 ratios falling between 12%-14% as of
end-2014.
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced on 6 July that it
had determined
which banks would be considered D-SIBs under the framework
initially outlined in
October 2014. Banks designated as D-SIBs will be required to
hold additional
loss-absorbency of 1.5% or 2.5% of risk-weighted assets
depending on a number of
factors - including size, market reliance and complexity. The
higher capital
requirements will be phased in over two years beginning in
January 2017, to be
fully in place by January 2019, with minimum CET1 ratios of
10%-11% for D-SIBs.
The 1.5%-2.5% additional capital buffer is broadly in line with
other Asian
jurisdictions which have announced D-SIB frameworks, including
Singapore and
Hong Kong. Singapore announced a 2% additional capital
requirement for its
D-SIBs in April, while Hong Kong announced in March that it
would be phasing in
a 1%-3.5% requirement.
The BSP, unlike the monetary authorities in Hong Kong and
Singapore, will not
publicly disclose which banks are classified as D-SIBs or their
respective
additional loss-absorption buckets. As part of its framework,
the BSP will
update the list of D-SIBs annually and notify the relevant banks
separately.
Fitch believes that a handful of the largest banks (including
BDO Unibank, Bank
of the Philippine Islands and Metrobank) are likely to incur a
2.5% additional
loss-absorption requirement while other large lenders should
fall into the 1.5%
bucket.
Banks need to meet the capital requirements at a consolidated
level as well as
individual entity (solo)level. Capital ratios tend to be lower
for parent banks
at the individual entity level, and Fitch believes not every
parent bank would
have met the D-SIB requirement had it been fully implemented at
end-December
2014.
However, Fitch expects any banks with a shortfall to take action
to comply with
the requirements ahead of the phase-in period. Increasing the
solo level capital
ratio could be achieved through internal capital generation, but
this would
require a slowdown in credit growth or an increase in earnings
retention.
Alternatively, a parent bank may have to raise more common
equity or streamline
its subsidiary holdings.
The BSP has also established a higher 3.5% capital charge bucket
- no banks fall
into this category at present - to disincentivise banks from
becoming even more
systemically important. Fitch believes that banks will control
asset growth so
as to avoid falling into the 3.5% bucket, although growth at
some banks has been
substantially higher than nominal GDP growth in recent years.
The 3.5% bucket
should also become a consideration for large banks when
contemplating
substantial acquisitions in the future.
Overall, Philippine bank capitalisation is relatively robust,
with several
lenders having boosted their CET1 ratios. Notably, Metrobank
completed a PHP32bn
stock rights offer in March 2015, which brought its published
pro-forma end-2014
CET1 ratio to 15.5%. Rizal also boosted its CET1 ratio by 200bp
earlier in the
year from 10.4% at end-2014, with a fresh capital injection from
Taiwan's Cathay
Life Insurance. That said, banks' current capital ratios may be
eroded if credit
growth were to continue to outstrip internal capital generation.
Fitch expects profitability (as measured by ROE) to come under
pressure as core
capital increases. This will add to profitability pressures
caused by
intensified competition from new foreign entrants.
