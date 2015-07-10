(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
telecom infrastructure
group Helios Towers Nigeria Limited's (HTN) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating
actions is available
at the end of this commentary.
HTN's rating reflects the political and macroeconomic
uncertainty of the
Nigerian market (Nigeria, rated 'BB-'/Negative) as well as the
company's revenue
visibility and strong growth prospects. HTN has managed to
contain the impact of
the recent weakness of the Nigerian naira (NGN) on its financial
performance.
Underlying EBITDA in USD is growing due to strong underlying
demand, operational
efficiency gains and the falling cost of diesel.
HTN's market position has changed as competing tower companies
in Nigeria have
grown significantly by acquisition. Short-term prospects are
unlikely to be
diminished but HTN is going to be a fairly smaller player in a
more fragmented
market where competitive intensity may weigh on growth and
profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Growth Potential
HTN is the second-largest independent telecommunications tower
operator in
Nigeria with a portfolio of 1,202 towers at end-December 2014.
Fitch expects HTN
to continue growing strongly in line with the telecommunications
market in
Nigeria, which is seeing rapidly increasing demand for mobile
and broadband.
HTN is realising economies of scale and improving its free cash
flow (FCF) and
leverage profile by activating its dormant towers and increasing
its tenant base
and the number of co-locations per tower. Management's focus on
improving
operating efficiency also contributed to significant EBITDA
margin expansion in
2014.
Revenue Visibility
HTN benefits from a visible revenue stream driven by long-term
lease agreements,
which comprise embedded contractual escalators and, in some
cases, cost
pass-through mechanisms. Following the shift from CDMA to GSM
operators, over
75% of revenues are derived from three major GSM players, MTN,
Etisalat, and
Airtel, which are all backed by investment-grade parents. As at
end-December
2014, the average remaining life of all tenancy agreements was
4.7 years, and
HTN had total contracted revenues of USD299m.
Changes to Competitive Environment
HTN's market position is protected by high barriers to entry,
switching costs,
and quality of service. However, an agreement between Airtel and
American Tower
Corporation for the sale of Airtel's towers in Nigeria will lead
to the
introduction of a fourth independent tower operator. Also,
competing tower
operator IHS has agreed to purchase around 11,000 towers from
Etisalat and MTN.
HTN is thus set to become a fairly smaller player in a more
fragmented market,
which may dampen growth prospects in the medium-term.
FX Headwinds
HTN currently has around 51% of its revenues denominated in USD,
with the
remaining 49% denominated in NGN. The devaluation of the NGN
relative to the USD
reduced revenue growth in 2014 and 1Q15. HTN is also exposed to
a FX mismatch as
all its debt is in USD. However, HTN plans to renegotiate its
contracts to
increase the percentage of revenue in USD to around 90%.
Also, operating costs are mostly in local currency except for
diesel, with
changes in the price of diesel partially passed on to customers
(in 2014, half
of contracts by revenue had power indexation clauses). Hence the
impact of FX
volatility on EBITDA has been more limited.
If HTN is successful in re-denominating its main contracts in
USD, an
appreciation of the NGN relative to the USD would have a
negative impact on
EBITDA.
High Leverage to Decrease
Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage at end-2014
was higher than
expected due to costs related to HTN's debt refinancing and the
negative FX
impact on cashflow generation. FCF should improve significantly
in 2015 as
EBITDA continues to grow and as capex falls with the completion
of hybrid power
system upgrades.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HTN include:
-Renewal of key lease contracts with Airtel and MTN
-Revenue growth of mid-single digit percentages over the
medium-term, but lower
in 2015 due to negative FX trends.
-EBITDA margin around 52%-53% over the medium-term (45% in 2014)
-Capex-to-sales ratio declining to 11% in 2017 (17% in 2014)
-No dividends to shareholders
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis
(2014: 6.6x)
-FFO fixed charge cover greater than 2.5x (2014: 1.6x)
-Sustained significant improvement in FCF generation
-Sustained strong market position as the Nigerian towers market
develops
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
-Failure to reduce FFO adjusted net leverage, on a sustained
basis, to 5.0x by
end-2017
-Failure to improve FFO fixed charge cover to 2.0x, on a
sustained basis, by
end-2017
-Continued weak FCF due to limited EBITDA growth, higher capex
and shareholder
distributions, or adverse changes to HTN's regulatory or
competitive environment
LIQUIDITY
HTN has a reasonable liquidity position. It ended March 2015
with cash of
USD11.9m, and USD20m of undrawn committed credit facilities. The
company's only
existing debt is the USD250m bond which matures in July 2019.
HTN's FCF
generation was weak in 2014 but should improve in 2015.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Helios Towers Nigeria Limited
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(nga)'; Outlook Stable
Helios Towers Finance Netherlands B.V.
Senior unsecured notes guaranteed by Helios Towers Nigeria
Limited and Tower
Infrastructure Company Limited: affirmed at 'B'/'RR4'
