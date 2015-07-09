(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
UAE-based state-owned
Emirates Telecommunications Corporation's (Etisalat) Long-term
foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. Its
senior unsecured
debt is also affirmed at 'A+'.
Etisalat's IDR is underpinned by its strong linkage with the UAE
government from
which its rating is notched down on a top-down basis. This is
driven by our
assessment of strong legal, operational and strategy ties
between the two, in
accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage criteria.
Etisalat's ratings are also supported by the strong cash flow
generation profile
of the company's domestic business. It has a leading position in
the UAE, a
two-player market where it has a revenue market share of around
70% and
generates an EBITDA margin of around 55%.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sovereign Linkage
The small notching differential between the UAE sovereign and
Etisalat ratings
reflects our view of a limited risk of the links between the two
weakening in
the future. In Fitch's opinion government support is integral to
the company's
international expansion plans. The UAE government currently owns
60.03% of
Etisalat and, according to federal law, the government's stake
cannot fall below
60%.
Strong Domestic Position
Etisalat has a strong position in its domestic market where it
generates the
majority of the group's EBITDA (61% in LTM 1Q15) and cashflow
(80% of EBITDA
less capex).
Domestic revenue growth in 2014 of 9% was driven mainly by the
fixed line
business. There was a strong take-up of eLife double and
triple-play bundles and
fibre-to-the home connections in the consumer segment, as well
as data services
in the enterprise segment. The regulatory environment is
changing which might
see Etisalat facing more competition in fixed services in 2H15.
Du, the
company's main competitor, is preparing to launch services using
bitstream
access via Etisalat's network on a wholesale basis.
Mobile services, where Etisalat has around a 55% subscriber
market share, are
more competitive. Both Etisalat and du were assigned 800MHz
spectrum earlier
this year, which should allow both companies to continue to
benefit from strong
growth in mobile data.
Limited International Growth
Growth of revenue from Etisalat's international businesses in
2014 was limited,
partly due to negative FX trends. Etisalat controls 53% of the
Maroc Telecom
Group (MT, acquired in May 2014), which is fully consolidated in
Etisalat's
group results. The sale of some of Etisalat's existing African
operations to MT
created a group of operations in west Africa which should
deliver scale benefits
over the medium-term. The enlarged MT group accounts for around
21% of
Etisalat's revenue (LTM 1Q15) and generates reasonable cashflow.
The company's operation in Pakistan (9% of group revenue in LTM
1Q15), through a
23% economic interest in Pakistan Telecommunication Company
Limited, is facing
strong competition. In Egypt (9% of group revenue in LTM 1Q15),
Etisalat's
66%-owned Etisalat Misr S.A.E. has helped improve profitability
with a 5%
revenue growth in local currency in 2014, although the
regulatory environment
remains uncertain.
Leverage to Increase
Net debt-to-EBITDA increased to 0.2x at end-2014 from -0.5x (net
cash) at
end-2013 after the completion of the debt-funded acquisition of
MT. Fitch does
not expect Etisalat's net debt-to-EBITDA to exceed 1.5x over the
medium-to-long-term. This is commensurate with management's
conservative
financial policy and remains well within Fitch's guidelines for
the current
ratings.
The domestic operation remains strongly cash-generative but
Etisalat's free cash
flow (FCF) margin has been diluted by the acquisition of MT. We
expect group FCF
generation to improve over the medium-term as current investment
programmes are
completed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Etisalat
include:
-Revenue growth of 8.5% in 2015, followed by growth of
mid-single digits
-EBITDA margin around 47%-48% over the medium-term
-Capex-to-sales ratio declining gradually to 15% in 2017 (18% in
2014)
-Stable cash dividend policy
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
-An upgrade of the sovereign rating, accompanied by strong
government support of
Etisalat
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
-A downgrade of the sovereign rating
-Adverse changes to the implied support, commitment and
ownership by, as well as
to the importance of the company, to the UAE government
-Aggressive acquisitions that breach gross debt-to-EBITDA of
2.5x, without
government intervention to lower it below this threshold within
six to 12 months
-Severe loss of market share in its domestic business
LIQUIDITY
Etisalat has a strong liquidity position. It ended 2014 with
cash of AED18.5bn,
and AED2bn of undrawn committed credit facilities. The company
has debt
repayments totalling AED9.6bn in 2015-2017. Etisalat's domestic
operations also
have a strong FCF generation profile.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987663">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.