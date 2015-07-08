(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Qatar-based
International
Bank of Qatar Q.S.C. (IBQ) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+' with
a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR of 'F1'. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
IBQ's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
reflect Fitch's
expectation of support from the Qatari authorities, as for other
Qatari banks,
in case of need. Fitch's expectation of support from the
authorities reflects
Qatar's strong ability to provide support to its banks, as
indicated by its 'AA'
rating, combined with Fitch's belief that there would be a
strong willingness to
do so. The latter is based on a history of sovereign support for
banks in Qatar
generally, including recent years' measures to boost capital as
well as asset
purchases.
The government has demonstrated strong commitment to its banks
and key
public-sector companies and we expect this to continue despite
the effects of
lower oil prices. The sovereign's capacity to support the
banking system is
sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and on-going revenues,
mostly from its
hydrocarbon production.
Fitch does not believe that franchise and/or level of government
ownership or
history of sovereign support for any given bank should
necessarily lead to a
difference in banks' SRFs in the case of Qatar. IBQ is privately
held by members
of the royal family of Qatar and unlike its peers in Qatar has
no government
ownership. It has not received extraordinary support from the
state. However,
Fitch expects that there is an extremely high probability that
all rated Qatari
banks that require support would receive it, irrespective of
franchise,
ownership and support history, and therefore has equalised IBQ's
SRF and IDR at
'A+', in line with most other Fitch-rated Qatari banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
All Qatari banks' Viability Ratings (VR) benefit from a stable
and supportive
operating environment, with the government's significant capital
investment
program driving rapid GDP growth and lending opportunities for
domestic banks.
High levels of investment and a rapidly expanding population (up
by 9.5% year on
year in March 2015) are driving strong economic growth. Real GDP
growth was 6.2%
in 2014, with the non-hydrocarbon sector rising by 11%, the
quickest rate since
2009. Construction was the fastest growth sector, expanding by
18%, with finance
and trade also growing by over 12%. Project momentum will remain
strong, keeping
non-hydrocarbon growth close to double digits, although limited
capacity in the
local private sector dampens the impact on the economy. The
accompanying
increase in the workforce will add to GDP growth.
IBQ is one of the oldest banks in Qatar and has a long-standing
and limited but
established franchise with specific focus on the domestic
private banking
market. This focus is especially evident on the funding side; on
the asset side
loans are mainly to domestic companies, both public sector and
private. IBQ's VR
reflects and is constrained by the bank's relatively small
franchise, its
concentrated funding and its high single-name lending
concentrations, which
increases the risk of fluctuation in asset quality. The VR also
factors in the
bank's solid capitalization, sound liquidity, good risk
management and its
consistent earnings.
Fitch believes the risks in the loan book are soundly managed.
While
concentration levels are high and above those of most peers,
they are somewhat
mitigated by the fact that the largest exposures are mainly to
government
related entities or else are well collateralised. Asset quality
metrics and loan
impairment charges are broadly in line with peers, and we expect
the bank's
concentrations to improve modestly as it implements its growth
plans.
Profitability ratios are sound and reflect a favourable business
environment.
Capital ratios compare well with peers, but Fitch considers a
high level of
capital to be necessary in view of the above-average loan book
concentration.
Fitch also expects capitalisation to weaken with the bank's
asset growth, but to
remain sound. Liquidity is sound but funding is very highly
concentrated, more
so than for most peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The IDRs, SR and SRF are potentially sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around the Qatari authorities' propensity or ability
to provide
timely support to IBQ. At present, Fitch considers the
likelihood of any change
to be small.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Stronger growth while maintaining risk standards and asset
quality metrics
should diversify the loan book and strengthen the bank's
franchise. However,
maintaining this balance could prove challenging and higher than
expected
growth, particularly in new or untested markets and/or a
material deterioration
of asset quality, could lead to downward pressure on the VR.
Failure to maintain
capital at a level sufficient to support growth and mitigate
concentration risk
could also lead to downward pressure on the rating.
In addition, an increase in the bank's risk appetite, which
could be evidenced
by a change in strategy or in its underwriting standards, could
pressure the VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR assigned at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F1'
Viability Rating assigned at 'bb+'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'A+'
