(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, July 09 (Fitch) This announcement corrects the
version published on
22 April 2015 to include disclosure language relating to Central
Bank of Sri
Lanka's shareholding in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd that was missing
from the
previous version.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sri Lanka's Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency
Issuer Default Ratings at 'BB-'. The issue ratings on Sri
Lanka's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds are also affirmed at
'BB-'. The
Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling
is affirmed at
'BB-' and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Sri Lanka's sovereign ratings with Stable
Outlooks reflects
the following key factors:
- Orderly and peaceful political transition. Sri Lanka enjoyed a
smooth
political transition following presidential elections in January
2015,
reinforcing perceptions of a functioning democracy with
relatively strong
institutions by 'BB' standards. However, uncertainties remain
about the timing
and outcome of parliamentary elections, and the implications for
effective
policymaking in the future.
- Favourable GDP growth. Sri Lanka continues to post strong
economic growth of
7.5% (five-year average), far exceeding the 'BB' median of 3.9%.
However, with
low foreign direct investment, growth is heavily dependent on
external
borrowing, while the government's "pro-growth" bias has
constrained improvements
in Sri Lanka's fiscal and current account deficits and weakened
policy coherence
and credibility. Recent monetary easing and continued strong
credit growth lend
further support to this view.
- Weak balance of payments. Falling oil prices should play to
Sri Lanka's
advantage, helping to contain the current account deficit, as
should strong
remittances and tourism, while net non-resident inflows into the
domestic debt
market have remained positive. Even so, heavy external debt
repayments have led
to a drawdown of international reserves from USD10bn at
end-April 2014 to less
than USD7bn at end-March 2015, raising concerns about external
liquidity,
particularly in the face of expected monetary tightening by the
US Federal
Reserve.
- External borrowing strategy. Fitch expects that Sri Lanka will
succeed in
rebuilding international reserves to USD10bn by the end of 2015
through a
combination of renewed borrowing on international capital
markets, the exercise
of foreign currency swaps with the Indian and Chinese central
banks, and onshore
borrowing through Sri Lanka Development Bonds. Nonetheless,
there are risks that
may derail this strategy, including a potential rise in domestic
political
uncertainty and an adverse shift in investor sentiment, which
led Sri Lanka to
abort plans to borrow in international capital markets in 1Q15.
- Public finances remain a credit weakness. Sri Lanka's fiscal
metrics are a
standout relative to the 'BB' category, notwithstanding a
reduction in general
government deficits to around 5% in 2014 from 8% of GDP in 2010.
Narrower
government deficits have contributed to a fall in public debt,
despite a weaker
Sri Lanka rupee, which drives up the local currency component of
external public
debt. Still, gross general government debt remains high at about
75% of GDP at
end-2014 and Fitch believes that fiscal consolidation could
stall in 2015-16 as
expenditure rises and revenues remain lacklustre. An interim
2015 budget
contained a number of one-off measures that have hurt business
confidence and
did little to address the lack of a medium-term fiscal
framework.
Sri Lanka's ratings are supported by the following factors:
- A clean external debt servicing record, which stands out among
'BB' peers.
- Levels of basic human development, including education, health
and literacy,
are relatively high, as indicated by a favourable UN Human
Development Index
score. Among sovereigns rated by Fitch, Sri Lanka falls in the
61st percentile,
which is much higher than the 'BB' median of 41.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook remains Stable. Fitch's current assessment therefore
does not
anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a
rating change.
The main factors that individually or collectively could trigger
a negative
rating action are:
- Increase in external vulnerability driven by a sharp decline
in FX reserves
due to, for instance, reduced international market access and/or
sudden reversal
in portfolio inflows.
- Deterioration in policy coherence and credibility leading to a
widening of
macroeconomic imbalances and a loss of investor confidence
- A deterioration in public finances that leads to wider fiscal
deficits and
increases in debt
The main factors that individually or collectively could trigger
a positive
rating action are:
- Predictable and robust policy framework following upcoming
parliamentary
elections that is consistent with stable and low inflation, is
in line with
peers, and leads to a prolonged period of real GDP growth.
- Sustained smaller current account deficits with higher levels
of non-debt
capital inflows (foreign direct investment) and an increase in
foreign exchange
reserves
- Improvement in Sri Lanka's public finances underpinned by a
credible
medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy including a broadening
in the general
government revenue base.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- There is no renewal in the civil conflict that previously
lasted 26 years and
ended in 2009.
- Global economic assumptions are consistent with Fitch's Global
Economic
Outlook.
