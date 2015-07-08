(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, July 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) USD100m
one-year floating rate
notes due June 2016 a rating of 'AA-'. The notes were issued
under OCBC's
USD10bn global medium-term note programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as OCBC's 'AA-' Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). This is because the notes constitute direct,
unsubordinated and
unsecured obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its
other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in OCBC's IDR,
which is driven
by its Viability Rating of 'aa-'.
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see the
rating action
commentary "Fitch Affirms DBS, DBSH, OCBC and UOB at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable",
dated 27 August 2014, and its full rating report, dated 14
October 2014, which
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 August 2014
