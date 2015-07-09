(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/SYDNEY, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Indonesia-based PT Multipolar Tbk's (Multipolar) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating
at 'B+' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed
Multipolar's senior
unsecured rating at 'B+' and USD230m notes due in 2018 at 'B+'
and Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'. The notes are issued by Pacific Emerald Pte
Ltd, a wholly owned
subsidiary, and guaranteed by Multipolar and certain
subsidiaries.
At the same time, Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
Multipolar a National
Long-Term Rating of 'A(idn)' with Stable Outlook.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Structural Subordination: Multipolar's rating reflects the
subordination of its
cash flows due to its holding company structure. Most of its
cash flows are from
dividends from 50.2%-owned hypermarket operator PT Matahari
Putra Prima Tbk
(MPPA, unrated) and 20.5%-owned PT Matahari Department Store Tbk
(MDS, unrated).
Therefore, Multipolar's ability to meet its debt obligations
depends on
dividends from MPPA and MDS. We believe both MPPA and MDS will
continue to be
able to pay Multipolar dividends over the medium term, driven by
both companies'
favourable operating performance and strong financial profile.
Weak Fixed Charge Cover: Fitch expects Multipolar's
deconsolidated fixed charge
cover (ratio of funds flow from operations from wholly owned
entities plus
dividends to sum of interest expense and rents) to remain below
2x over the next
24 months. This is lower than Fitch's initial expectation,
mainly due to
underperformance at PT Indonesia Media Televisi (IMTV) and the
retail business
in China. IMTV is a satellite TV operator using the BIG TV
brand. Fitch does not
expect a strong turnaround in IMTV's cash generation in the
short term, and
consequently IMTV will continue to weigh on fixed charge cover,
which is likely
to remain below 2x over the medium term.
Multipolar's overall credit profile remains consistent with the
current rating
because the weaker fixed charge cover is mitigated by MPPA and
MDS' strong
operating and financial profile, well-distributed debt maturity,
and access to
cash at other fully owned entities. In addition, the long-term
outlook for the
retail industry in Indonesia is favourable and Multipolar has
demonstrated it
was able to maintain sufficient fixed charge cover during weak
operating
conditions from 2014 onwards. Fitch has reduced the fixed charge
cover level at
which it would consider negative rating action to 1.25x from 2x
initially.
Strong Profiles of MPPA, MDS: Multipolar's rating is primarily
supported by the
profiles of MPPA and MDS. MPPA, which operates the Hypermart and
Foodmart food
retailing chains, is one of the largest retailers in Indonesia.
MPPA has no bank
or bond debt, and has achieved margin stability despite
competitive pressure.
MDS's profile is supported by high profitability, low leverage,
and low
inventory risks from the consignment business model. Both
entities performed
well, relative to peers, in particularly challenging
macroeconomic conditions
during 2014 through 1Q15.
Expansion Scaled Back: Indonesian consumer sentiment is weak,
with GDP growth at
its slowest in five years. Multipolar has reined in the increase
in the number
of outlets for Hypermart and Foodmart in response to the weak
market. The
company plans to add 15 new Hypermart stores a year in the next
two to three
years versus 20 previously, and at least maintain the total
retail space for
Foodmart. Multipolar has also decided to discontinue the
Hipermart business in
China following negative cash flows over the past five years.
IMTV Cash Flows Negative: Management now expects IMTV will only
turn cash flow
positive in 2016, compared with an initial expectation of 2015.
Management
expects to break even when subscribers reach 1 million. IMTV is
competing
against Indovision, which has first-mover advantage in the
Indonesian satellite
TV market with about 1.6 million subscribers to date. IMTV will
require external
financing to continue operations until it reaches sufficient
scale and reverses
the negative cash flows. Its management has secured a working
capital facility
to fund about two years of operations.
FX Exposure Mostly Hedged: Multipolar has hedged USD180m out of
its USD230m
bonds outstanding, and has USD53m in cash. Management is
committed to fully
hedge the principal amount of its US dollar bonds. Although the
company is
exposed to fluctuations from coupon payments, Fitch believes
risk is mitigated
by sufficient fixed charge cover from strong dividends from MDS
and MPPA.
Contingent Liability to Temasek: Under the terms of an alliance
agreement with
Singapore's Temasek Holdings, if MPPA fails to meet Temasek's
operating
performance targets, Multipolar will have to pay Temasek any
shortfall on its
USD300m investment upon the latter's exit from MPPA. However,
given the current
favorable retail market outlook, the risk of this liability
crystallising is, in
Fitch's view, not high. As of 6 July 2015, Temasek's 26.1%
indirect shareholding
at MPPA was worth about USD327m.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- MPPA opens half the management's target for new Hypermart
stores in 2015 and
2016
- Stable productivity of IDR2.8m/sqm for Hypermart stores
- MPPA dividend payout rate of 30%
- MDS dividend payout rate of 50%
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Fixed charge cover below 1.25x on a sustained basis. This may
result from
lower than expected dividends or deterioration in the
performance of non-core
businesses.
Positive: No positive rating changes are expected in the medium
term because of
the company's high investment commitments at its non-retail
subsidiaries.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings)
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec City Tower 4
Singapore 038986
Erlin Salim (National Ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6811
Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim (International Ratings)
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6811
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987643">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
