(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 08 (Fitch) European credit investors see more
possibility of
contagion from emerging market risks via Brazil than other major
emerging
markets (EMs), according to Fitch Ratings' latest senior
investor survey.
Seventy-six percent of respondents to the survey, which closed
on 2 July,
selected Brazil when asked to choose two countries from a list
of five where
they felt the wider contagion threat of EMs facing imbalances,
political
challenges, and rising US rates was most acute. This was twice
as many as Russia
(38%). Thirty-six percent selected China and 30% Turkey. Just 7%
identified an
acute risk of contagion via India.
EMs face various challenges heading into 2H15. Commodity prices
have fallen, an
approaching Fed rate rise points to a less favourable external
financing
environment, and some EMs face structural growth challenges.
Brazil (BBB/Negative) and India's (BBB-/Stable) sovereign credit
profiles are
cushioned from external shocks by robust international reserves,
and the
authorities in both countries have taken policy measures aimed
at reducing
imbalances. Reliance on portfolio inflows to finance the current
account deficit
is not significant in either country.
The front-loaded macroeconomic adjustment programme adopted by
Brazil's Rousseff
administration in its second term could gradually help improve
policy
credibility, confidence, and investment prospects. But weak
political and
economic backdrops (we forecast a GDP contraction of 1.5% this
year) may hinder
implementation.
Meanwhile, Latin American non-financial corporates, led by those
in Brazil, have
significantly increased their dollar borrowing while US rates
have been low,
increasing their exposure to a rising dollar. As the Central
Bank of Brazil has
tightened policy and allowed the real to depreciate, Brazilian
issuers face
rising internal and external interest rates during a recession.
Forty-six percent of our 2Q15 survey respondents think EM
corporates will face
the greatest refinancing challenge over the next 12 months -
more than twice the
next-highest category (EM sovereigns, with 20%).
We think India has made more tangible progress in reducing its
exposure to
Fed-driven market volatility since the 'Taper Tantrum' two years
ago.
Foreign-exchange reserves have grown and are high in terms of
current exchange
payments relative to peers. The current account remains in
deficit, but has
narrowed, initially helped by temporary gold import curbs, but
also due to the
fall in international oil prices and lower inflation reducing
investment demand
for gold.
Structural reforms and the resulting pick-up in investment
support India's
growth outlook, and we forecast growth to accelerate to 8.1% in
FY17. But Fed
tightening will not be risk-free for India, due to the
possibility of large
foreign outflows from its debt and equity markets.
Fitch's 2Q15 survey represents the views of managers of an
estimated EUR7.8trn
of fixed-income assets. We will publish the full results later
in July.
Contacts:
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
Credit Market Research
+44 20 3530 1060
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Shelly Shetty
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+1 212 908-0324
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
