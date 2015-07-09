(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UK telecom
operator Vodafone
Group Plc's (Vodafone) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at
the end of this
commentary.
Vodafone is comfortably positioned at the 'BBB+' rating level.
The group
benefits from global scale, diverse operations and sound
liquidity. Free cash
flow (FCF) generation and leverage are under pressure from
acquisitions, network
upgrades and extensions, and exceptional spectrum investments.
However, the
underlying operating performance of the group is improving, and
deleveraging is
expected once the current cycle of investment is complete and
capital
expenditure and spectrum costs normalise.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stabilising Trends in Europe
Vodafone's revenues began to show signs of stabilisation in
Europe in FYE2015,
reflecting subscriber growth, some early indications of price
recovery and
accelerating demand for data following the rollout of 4G.
Competition is,
however, likely to remain fierce in several key markets. In
particular, Fitch
expects the group's strong position in enterprise in the UK to
come under threat
from BT, if its acquisition of EE is approved.
Nevertheless, Vodafone now has converged offerings in all its
major markets and
the key will be to translate the group's network capabilities
and service
differential into a reduction in churn and stable ARPU.
Emerging Market Exposure
Vodafone's emerging market presence presents considerable
opportunity given the
lack of fixed line infrastructure, fairly strong economic
growth, favourable
demographics, and growing demand for data in these economies.
However, this is
accompanied by notable regulatory and political risk,
highlighted by the recent
tax case in India and the inflated spectrum investments required
to remain
active in the country. Competition in India is also expected to
intensify due to
the entrance of a new, well-funded operator that is likely to
stimulate a price
war to take market share from existing incumbents.
Vodafone's increasing emerging market exposure also increases
the group's risk
to FX fluctuations, although the presence of local currency debt
helps mitigate
this risk.
Project Spring on Track
Vodafone is halfway through its two-year, GBP19bn Project Spring
investment
programme designed to modernise its network and differentiate
itself through
higher network and service quality so as to capitalise on the
global growth in
data and increasing trend towards fixed-mobile convergence.
Strategically, Fitch
views the pursuit of network differentiation as an important
target given
Vodafone's long-term objective to position itself at the premium
end of the
market. However, visibility of a return on an investment of this
magnitude
remains limited.
Leverage Set to Spike
Fitch expects Vodafone to have limited headroom within its
current rating over
the next two to three years due to exceptional capex relating to
the completion
of Project Spring and substantial spectrum investments in
Germany and India.
However, we expect funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net
leverage to stay
below the 3.5x threshold for a downgrade and deleveraging is
likely to occur
once the investment cycle has peaked.
Liquidity is comfortable given GBP6.9bn of reported cash and
cash equivalents at
end-March 2015 as well as GBP2.9bn of liquid short-term
investments and access
to approximately GBP5.2bn of undrawn committed revolving credit
facilities.
Event Risk
Vodafone has announced that it is in 'early stage discussions'
with Liberty
Global concerning a 'possible exchange' of 'selected assets'. An
asset swap
could arguably make strategic sense for both parties, although
the structure of
any transaction is presently unclear. Vodafone is also
reportedly assessing the
feasibility of an IPO of Vodafone India, but is likely to want
to retain a
majority stake in the subsidiary given the diversification
benefits of the asset
and attractive growth opportunities in the country.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Vodafone
include:
- Low single-digit group revenue growth over the next three
years reflecting a
continued stabilisation of service revenues in Europe and
mid-to-high
single-digit service revenue growth in Africa, Middle East and
Asia Pacific
- Broadly stable group EBITDA margin of around 27.5% to 28% over
the next three
years
- Capex-to-sales ratio (excluding spectrum) of 20% in FYE2016
before declining
thereafter
- Significant spectrum payments of GBP3.8bn in FYE2016 (Fitch
excludes all
deferred spectrum license costs in the calculation of FFO
adjusted net
leverage).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably above 3.5x (FYE15:
2.9x), which would
lead to a downgrade
-Pressure on FCF from EBITDA margin erosion, higher capex and
shareholder
distributions, or significant underperformance in the main
operating
subsidiaries
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
-FFO adjusted net leverage falling sustainably below 2.5x
- High single-digit pre-dividend FCF margin on a sustained basis
-Stabilisation of operating performance across Vodafone's main
operating
subsidiaries
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Vodafone Group Plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jonathan Levy
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1701
Supervisory Analyst
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987670">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.