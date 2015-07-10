(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Corporacion
Azucarera del
Peru S.A.'s (Coazucar) Local & Foreign Currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and
senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Negative Outlook:
Coazucar's Negative Outlook reflects the pressure over liquidity
and free cash
flow (FCF) due to the capex commitment of about USD200 million
for the
completion of the Olmos greenfield project mainly over 2015-2017
period. The
company has paid USD8 million-USD9 million for Olmo's water
resources since
November 2014 and cash generation from this project is not
expected before the
second half of 2016.
Strong Equity Holder:
Coazucar's shareholders have demonstrated their financial
commitment to the
company's liquidity. In September 2014, Coazucar's shareholders
injected USD30
million of equity cash into the company and USD26.2 million in
related debts
were converted into equity. In addition, USD24 million in assets
were provided
by the owners for the Olmos greenfield project which includes a
USD9 million
production plant. Fitch factors potential support from the
shareholders into its
rating and believes cash will continue to be injected if
liquidity deteriorates.
Coazucar is part of a conglomerate of companies owned by the
Rodriguez Family
and split evenly between the two brothers. The conglomerate has
leading business
positions in the cement and dairy industries in Peru and
surrounding regions.
Increased Leverage and FX Exposure:
Coazucar's gross leverage (total debt/EBITDA adjusted by
dividends paid to
minority shareholders fell to 5.1x at LTM March 2015 from 5.9x
in 2014 and 5.5x
in 2013. Fitch expects gross leverage to remain at above 4.0x in
the next two
years as FCF would be negative due to high capex for the Olmos
greenfield
project. After the completion of the project, Fitch expects to
see deleveraging
even at currently low sugar prices. Coazucar's total debt of
USD477 million as
of March 2015 is mainly related to the USD325 million unsecured
notes due on
August 2022. Most of the debt is dollar denominated without any
hedge against
local currency depreciation, which Fitch considers a risk
factor.
Volatility of Earnings:
The ratings incorporate risks associated with product
concentration in sugar,
which represented 83% of Coazucar's revenues in 2014. By nature,
the sugar
industry is volatile and exposed to fluctuations in commodity
prices and
external factors such as the event risk associated with the
natural phenomenon
El Nino. During the LTM ended March 31, 2015, adjusted EBITDA
was around USD100
million with a margin of 20.3%, similar to 2013, due to lower
prices but higher
volumes. Fitch expects Coazucar's EBITDA margin to be around
21%, in line with
the depressed sugar prices, cost savings and improvement in
efficiencies.
Although the company's price gap between its brown and white
sugar premium
prices in Peru compared to international prices has shown a
recovery since
fourth quarter 2014, it is considered as volatile. However, the
group EBITDA
margin is likely to benefit slightly with the white refined
sugar production
coming from the Coazucar's new refinery located in Casa Grande
in Peru.
Strong Business Position in Peru:
Coazucar is geographically concentrated in Peru (68% of total
revenues and 82%
of EBITDA in 2014). It is the largest sugar producer in Peru,
controlling around
46% of market share in the country. It has a low cost structure
and still high
operating margins (though lower than Brazilian peers which are
more diversified
into ethanol) that stem from its proximity to owned sugarcane
fields, a lower
dependence on third-party producers, and some of the world's
highest sugar cane
yields per hectare as a result of its favorable geographic
location that allows
for a continuous growing period. Coazucar's operations in
Ecuador and Argentina
diversify its production base and expand its sugar offering with
white/organic
sugar, but with lower sugar cane yields and profitability and
higher sovereign
risk than Peru.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Olmos project starts production in second half of 2016 adding
annual
production of 120,000-130,000 tons of sugar;
--Average sugar prices at USD14 cents/pound in 2015, USD16
cents/pound in 2016
and USD17 cents/pounds from 2017 onwards;
--Capex for Olmos project: USD200 million for 2015-2017;
--Capex for maintenance: USD20 million per year;
--Dividends for non-controlling shareholders at the subsidiary
level: USD6.25
million per year; --EBITDA margin at around 21%;
--Potential equity injections to preserve liquidity while
completing the Olmos
project.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could occur if the group's liquidity
position
deteriorates due to increased capital investment or lower margin
without any
tangible support from its shareholder. A downgrade could occur
if Fitch believes
Coazucar's net leverage will exceed 4.0x after 2017.
An Outlook revision to Stable could occur if Coazucar improves
its pricing
power, reduces leverage and improves cash flow through the
investment cycle.
Tangible support from the shareholder that improves liquidity
and lowers
leverage also could lead to positive rating actions.
LIQUIDITY
As of March 31, 2015, the company had USD88 million in cash
which covered
adjusted short-term debt of USD54 million by 2.4x, which
compares favorably with
1.9x and 1.3x in 2014 and 2013, respectively.. Coazucar's debt
amortization
schedule is manageable, as most of its debt is due in 2022.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the ratings for Corporacion Azucarera del
Peru S.A. as
follows:
--Local and Foreign IDR at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+1-212-908-0367
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Josseline Jenssen
Director
+511-372-0681
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA
Regional Group Head - Latin America
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 28 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987749">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.