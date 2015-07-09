(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Natixis Factor's, Natixis Lease's and Natixis Lease Immo's guaranteed certificate of deposit (CD) programmes a Short-term rating of 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating of Natixis Factor's, Natixis Lease's and Natixis Lease Immo's guaranteed CD programmes is aligned with Natixis's (A/Stable/F1) Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This reflects Fitch's belief that Natixis, which owns 100% of Natixis Factor and 99.8% of both Natixis Lease and Natixis Lease Immo, will support debt issued under these programmes, if required. Fitch's expectation of support for the programmes reflects Natixis Factor's, Natixis Lease's and Natixis Lease Immo's ownership by, full integration with and strategic role as the factoring and leasing arms, of Natixis and, indirectly, of its ultimate parent Groupe BPCE (GBPCE, A/Stable/F1). Our expectation is further evidenced by the guarantee provided for the programmes. Fitch notes that Natixis has provided a guarantee for payment in full of the principal and interests, if any, on the CD programmes; this guarantee is irrevocable and unconditional, under French law. RATING SENSITIVITIES Ratings for the programmes are sensitive to changes in the Short-term IDR of Natixis as well as changes in the strategic importance of Natixis Factor, Natixis Lease and Natixis Lease Immo to the rest of the group. Natixis' IDRs are equalised with those of its ultimate parent, GBPCE. Thus, the Short-term IDR of Natixis would be expected to move in tandem with that of GBPCE, unless Natixis' strategic importance to, or integration with, GBPCE weakens, which Fitch views as unlikely. Contact: Primary Analyst Francois-Xavier Marchand Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Committee Chairperson Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame. cfm?pr_id=987666">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form Solicitation Status here <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context =2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.