(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn UBS SDIC
Ruiyi Money Market
Fund's 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating. The fund is managed by UBS SDIC
Fund Management Co.
Ltd.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch is withdrawing this rating as it is no longer considered
to be relevant to
the agency's coverage. The fund size has been shrinking to
CNY60m at end -1Q15
from over CNY600m at end-2Q14 with a highly concentrated
investor base.
The fund currently exhibits temporary high counterparty
concentration in excess
of Fitch's money market fund criteria. However, this
concentration risk is
mitigated by the high credit quality and short-term maturity of
the exposure,
and the appropriate operational framework.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Li Huang
Associate Director
+86 21 50973018
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd.
Shanghai Branch
10/F 8 Century Avenue
20010 Shanghai
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 13 Jan 2014)
here
National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 24 Apr 2015)
2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
Endorsement Policy
