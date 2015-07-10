(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Germany's unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds have
also been affirmed at 'AAA'. Fitch has also affirmed the
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Germany's 'AAA' rating primarily reflects its strong
institutions and
diversified, high value-added economy. The country's high
structural current
account surplus (6.5% of GDP on average over 2010-2014) has
supported the
country's net external creditor position. Government debt (75%
of GDP in 2014)
is higher than the 'AAA' median (45% of GDP) but is on a firm
downward path
thanks to strong budgetary discipline. The ageing population
weighs on the
longer-term potential growth.
Germany's 'AAA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The general government has registered small surpluses since
2012. Consistent
with the authorities' commitment towards budgetary discipline
and the eurozone
fiscal rules, Fitch expects the government to remain in surplus,
at 0.4% of GDP
in 2017, down from 0.7% in 2014. Public finances benefit from a
falling interest
bill (at EUR51bn in 2014, or 1.7% of GDP, from EUR67bn in 2011,
2.5% of GDP) in
a historically low interest rate environment. The average yield
on issuance
since the start of 2015 is 0.4%.
After a steep increase during the global economic crisis, the
government debt
ratio started to decline in 2013. Fitch expects debt/GDP will
continue its
downward trend to 65% in 2017, from 75% in 2014 and 81% in 2010.
According to
Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis, the 60%
Maastricht threshold
should be reached by 2020. The downward debt trajectory improves
the sovereign's
shock-absorbing capacity.
Fitch expects real GDP will grow above potential in 2015,
although risks to this
forecast are on the downside due to the risk of a Greek exit.
The key driver of
growth is domestic demand, which benefits from high job creation
(the
unemployment rate was 4.7% of the labour force in May 2015, the
lowest level
since at least 1991) and low inflation (0.3% in 2015). In the
medium term, the
agency expects GDP growth will decelerate, at 1.7% in 2017 and
gradually
converge towards its potential rate (1.3%).
Fitch expects the current account surplus will increase to 8.2%
of GDP in 2015
from 7.5% in 2014, primarily due to the lower oil price, while
the surplus with
other eurozone trading partners will fall slightly. The agency
expects the
current account surplus will remain above 7% of GDP at the
forecast horizon. Net
external debt is set to decline as a result, to -14% of GDP in
2017 from -3.5%
in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a rating
change. However future developments that could individually or
collectively
result in a downgrade include:
-A reversal of the declining trend in the general government
debt ratio. Debt
approaching 90% of GDP would start to put pressure on the
rating.
-Crystallisation of contingent liabilities, for example further
state support to
the banking sector or to other eurozone countries. As a member
of the currency
union, Germany is financially exposed to a re-intensification of
the eurozone
crisis.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
surplus averaging 1.5%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.3%, a gradual increase
in marginal
interest rate from 2016 and GDP deflator close to 2%. On the
basis of these
assumptions, debt/GDP would decline to 53% of GDP by 2024.
Future asset sales by the state-owned bad banks are likely, but
their timing and
size are unclear. Fitch does not assume any such debt-reducing
transactions in
its projections for government debt. According to Germany's
Stability Programme
(April 2015), government debt related to financial sector
support fell by 0.9%
of GDP in 2014, to 8.2% of GDP. The authorities expect it will
decline by 0.8%
of GDP in 2015. Debt related to the eurozone sovereign debt
crisis (i.e. ESM,
EFSF) rose by 0.1% of GDP in 2014, to 3.1% of GDP.
Although a possible Greek exit would represent a significant
shock to the
eurozone that could spark a bout of financial market volatility
and dent
confidence, Fitch does not believe it would precipitate a
systemic crisis like
that seen in 2012, or another country's rapid exit.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
