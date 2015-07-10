(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Credit
Municipal de
Paris' (CMP) Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-'. The
Short-term
foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'.
CMP's EUR250m medium-term notes programme ("Bons a moyen terme
negociables"
BMTN) programme is affirmed at 'AA-' and its EUR750m short-term
notes
("Certificats de depots" CD) programme at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision follows the agency's revision of City of Paris'
Outlook to Negative
from Stable and the affirmation of its Long-term foreign and
local currency IDRs
at 'AA' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+' (see "Fitch
Revises City of
Paris Outlook to Negative, Affirms at 'AA'", dated 3 July 2015
at
www.fitchratings.com).
CMP's ratings are linked to those of City of Paris, reflecting
strong statutory
support from and control by the City of Paris over CMP, which is
both a local
public agency (EPA) and a fully city-owned financial
institution. They also take
into account CMP's position as a socially-oriented organisation,
with a regional
monopoly on pawn broking, which is considered a public service
under French law.
CMP's ratings are notched down by one level from those of Paris
to reflect the
absence of unconditional and first-demand liquidity guarantee
from the city.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of CMP are sensitive to rating action on the City of
Paris.
A downgrade could result from weaker ties between the City of
Paris and CMP. A
negative rating action could also result from a lack of support
by the city in
case of a significant increase in risk at CMP's subsidiary CMP
Banque.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Olivier Jacques
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 26 Feb 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=987721">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.