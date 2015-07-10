(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 10 (Fitch) The latest edition of Inside Credit
features Fitch's
Global Head of Sovereigns, James McCormack's take on the Greek
crisis, stating
that an eventual exit from the eurozone is now the probable
outcome for the
country.
He says the referendum's 'no' vote was a defining moment,
providing a
substantial boost to the position of the Syriza-led government
in its
negotiations with creditors. However, Greece may have
miscalculated:
"Greece's strong argument in favour of greater accommodation on
the part of
creditors faces several hurdles that are likely to prove
collectively
insurmountable. The referendum might have tipped the balance of
how other
eurozone countries weigh the risks of Greece's continued
membership in the
common currency area versus its exit, but this may become clear
only once the
history is written."
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
- Europe Credit Investors See Emerging Market Risk Contagion via
Brazil
- Public Debt to Remain High Under Japan Fiscal Plan
- UK Whole Business Securitization Outlook Stabilizes
- U.S. Labor Proposals May Squeeze Complex Financial Products
- Auction-Rate Preferred Stock Discounts Widen as Investor Base
Shifts
- Economic Growth Driving Spanish Mortgage Performance
- Signs of Soft Landing Emerging for Quebec Housing Market
- EMEA Transport Infrastructure Sees Traffic Recovery
- Featured Video: China ABS - Rapid Growth
- The Why? Forum: Why Energy Defaults Won't Be Too Bad
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
