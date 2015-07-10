(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of
China's five large
state-owned commercial banks at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. The
Short-Term IDRs
were affirmed at 'F1'. At the same time, the Viability Rating
(VR) of
Agricultural Bank of China was upgraded to 'bb' from 'bb-'. All
other ratings of
the five large state banks were affirmed. A full list of the
rating actions is
at the end of this commentary.
The five banks are: Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC),
Bank of China Ltd.
(BOC), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM), China
Construction Bank
Corporation (CCB) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
All of the Long-Term IDRs are based on state support, and are at
the banks'
Support Rating Floors, reflecting an extremely high probability
of extraordinary
support from the central government in the event of stress.
The state-owned commercial banks' Support Ratings (SR) of '1'
and Support Rating
Floors (SRF) of 'A' reflect their systemic importance and thus
an extremely high
propensity for the state to support them, if required. Combined,
the banks
account for 41% of sector assets domestically and are viewed as
pivotal to the
financing of China's economy. All state banks are expected to be
designated as
domestic systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs),
while three of
them (ABC, BOC and ICBC) are already designated as global SIFIs.
Financial reform announcements over the past year have been
encouraging, but it
remains to be seen if the authorities' commitment to reform
holds firm while
responding to challenges from a slower economy. Reform should
contribute to
broader financial system stability and be credit positive for
banks in the long
run. That said, perceived instability - such as the recent
equity market turmoil
- may set back the pace of financial reform, as intervention
from authorities to
restore stability increases the risk of the government
prioritising growth over
reform. However, from a support perspective, it reinforces
expectations for
extremely high state support to the banking system.
The central government is the largest shareholder in each of the
five state
banks, has provided solvency support in the past, and has a
strong track record
of asset quality support. Fitch sees the recent plan to swap
USD160bn of local
government debt for bonds as a form of debt migration to the
sovereign balance
sheet, which underscores the state's high propensity to continue
supporting the
banking system. This includes using the state-owned asset
management companies,
which have also been actively purchasing assets from the banks
and the market.
This suggests not all problematic assets will be crystallised
through the
banking system. Consequently, the banks' SRFs remain closely
linked to China's
sovereign rating (A+/Stable). The Outlook on the banks' IDRs
remains Stable as
support is not expected to diminish in the foreseeable future.
VIABILITY RATINGS
The Viability Ratings (VRs) of China's state banks are in the
'bb' category and
remain the highest in the sector. They take into account the
challenging
operating environment, which the state banks are best placed in
China to
navigate given their large nationwide franchises. Relative to
other Chinese
commercial banks, the state banks generally exhibit superior
funding and
liquidity, smaller credit exposure and off-balance-sheet
activities, as well as
higher loss-absorption capacity. In Fitch's view, the state
banks would likely
most benefit from depositor flight to safety, providing some
support to their
VRs in the event of stress in the system.
Fitch core capital ratios improved for the state banks in 2014
as they scaled
back on credit growth. Reported core capital ratios also
improved, as the banks
implemented the internal ratings-based approach for the
calculation of risk
weights while total capital ratios rose partly owing to
additional capital
raising, including Basel III compliant instruments. That said,
the sufficiency
of the banks' capital may come under greater scrutiny if and
when more assets
are brought back onto their balance sheets following recent
regulatory changes.
In that regard, Fitch has long taken a cautious view of capital
due to the
magnitude of off-balance sheet risks and limited transparency.
But data thus far
suggests the pace of credit growth is slowing from that in prior
years.
The upgrade of ABC's VR reflects Fitch's view that its intrinsic
strength is
more similar to the largest of state banks than previously
thought. ABC's loss
absorption buffer is on par with its state bank peers, and it
has lower
off-balance-sheet exposure relative to them, which mitigates the
fact that ABC's
reported capital ratios are still lower and NPLs higher.
Although ABC's
significant rural deposit franchise could render the bank more
vulnerable to
operational risks, it is also likely to benefit the bank in
terms of lower
funding costs, even as interest rates are liberalised.
Fitch has also observed steady improvement in the loss
absorption buffers of CCB
and ICBC, and a gradual decline in their credit exposures in
recent years.
However, concerns over policy pressure to support economic
growth still weigh
heavily on China's operating environment and on all banks' asset
quality. As
such, maintaining more sustainable credit growth would help in
further
strengthening their capital.
BOC plans to increase its overseas assets to 40% of total assets
in the next
five years, from 27% at the end of 2014. Aggressive overseas
expansion could
alter BOC's risk profile and challenge its ability to
successfully integrate and
manage its overseas businesses efficiently. This has potential
to impact the
bank's VR, but the agency expects BOC will exercise discipline
in its overseas
expansion.
Recent efforts at BOCOM have focused on strengthening its asset
management
capabilities. Loan growth slowed to 5% in 2014 from 11% in 2013,
but wealth
management products (WMPs) managed by it almost doubled to
CNY1trn, equivalent
to 16% of total assets at end-2014. However, BOCOM's higher risk
appetite
compared with the other state banks has not resulted in superior
profitability
as its franchise still lags the large state peers, resulting in
comparatively
higher funding costs. In addition, such aggressive issuance of
WMPs comes with
hidden credit and liquidity risks and may negatively impact the
bank's VR if it
were to continue.
While the key financial metrics of the state banks are
comparable to those of
highly rated banks in developed markets, many aspects of their
financial
profiles (for example, capitalisation, profitability, liquidity
and off-balance
sheet exposures) do not compare as well with major banks in
other emerging
markets, where, as in China, risks are often higher. Eventual
asset quality
deterioration and/or margin erosion is common in markets that
have experienced
rapid accumulation of credit over a sustained period, though
China's mostly
deposit-funded banking system and domestic stock of credit
should allow some
flexibility for authorities to work through China's debt problem
at its own
pace. Recognition of greater asset impairment may only come
after the banks have
built up further buffers, credit/economic growth is deemed
sustainable by
China's authorities, and/or the system is viewed as less
vulnerable to
contagion. That said, the various tools or policy levers that
the authorities
can use could reduce the risk of banks having to bear
significant asset
impairment.
Fitch's analysis of asset quality focuses more on
loss-absorption buffers
(including factors such as capitalisation, loan-loss reserve
coverage, and
profitability) than on reported NPL ratios, given the
limitations on data
disclosure and transparency, as well as the significant amount
of non-loan
credit and the frequency of regulatory intervention to support
borrowers. On
average, Fitch-rated banks have loss-absorption buffers
equivalent to 6.3% of
credit (state banks: 7.7%; mid-tier commercial banks: 3.7%),
which show the
level of deterioration in credit they can withstand before some
form of remedial
action would likely be required.
Although China's banking system has been accumulating large
off-balance-sheet
exposures, including through transactions with non-banks, and it
is not always
transparent where ultimate risk resides in such transactions,
the state banks
are considered to be less exposed to such activities than other
Chinese
commercial banks. Fitch estimates non-loan credit accounted for
38% of total
financial sector credit outstanding at 2014 (2008: 21%). WMPs
outstanding were
CNY15.0trn at 2014 (CNY10.2trn at 2013), according to China's
National Banking
Wealth Management Registration System, and these products
continue to increase
as competition for deposits intensifies, leading to an increase
in the cost -
but shortening of tenor - of bank funding. WMPs' short tenors,
asset-liability
mismatches and limited disclosure of underlying assets have the
potential to
pose meaningful contingent risk to the banks.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Amipeace Limited is a wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV)
of Bank of
China Group Investment Limited in Hong Kong. Azure Orbit II
International
Finance Limited is an offshore SPV managed by Bank of
Communications Financial
Leasing Co., Ltd (BOCOM Leasing; A/Stable), a wholly owned
subsidiary of BOCOM.
CCBL Funding Plc is a wholly owned SPV of China Construction
Bank (London)
Limited. All three SPVs were established with the sole purpose
of undertaking
offshore debt issuance of their parent entities.
As wholly owned subsidiaries, Fitch expects these SPVs would
receive very strong
support from their ultimate parents in the mainland in the event
of repayment
strains. In fact, current senior debt issuance by Amipeace
Limited is guaranteed
by BOC's Macau branch, while CCBL Funding Plc's debt is
guaranteed by CCB and
Azure Orbit II International Finance Limited's debt is
guaranteed by BOCOM's
Macau branch respectively. Hence, the Long- and Short-Term
Ratings of these
instruments are derived from those of their parents' at 'A' and
'F1',
respectively.
SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED NOTES
The senior debt instruments are rated in line with the banks'
IDRs of 'A', as
they are considered to be unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations of the banks.
The Tier 2 subordinated (Basel III compliant) note ratings are
in accordance
with Fitch's hybrid securities criteria, and reflect
expectations that the
authorities will extend support to the banks so as to avoid them
triggering
non-viability clauses. As such, the anchor rating is the banks'
IDR. However,
since the notes are to be fully written down if non-viability is
triggered, they
are notched twice from the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS, DEBT INSTRUMENTS
Any changes to IDRs, SRs, SRFs and ratings on debt instruments
will be tied to
shifts in the central government's propensity and/or ability to
support these
banks, including through regulatory developments or changes in
ownership. That
said, it remains unclear how the adherence to a state-controlled
status, as
stipulated in BOCOM's ownership reform plans, would affect state
support for
BOCOM.
Persistent rapid growth across the financial system (including
non-bank credit
extension) means that potential claims on the state continue to
increase. By
Fitch's estimation, total credit (the central bank's measure of
total aggregate
finance as adjusted by Fitch) to GDP will rise to 255%-260% by
end-2015. While
credit growth has slowed so far in 2015, it is still outpacing
GDP growth.
The longer financial system leverage is permitted to rise, the
greater the
potential erosion of the state's ability to support the banks,
leading to
pressure on support-driven IDRs. However, Fitch believes that
absent any
negative action on the sovereign rating, support for the state
banks, including
BOCOM, is less likely to diminish than would be the case for
other Chinese
commercial banks. For the time being, the agency does not expect
the state's
propensity to support the state banks to reduce significantly as
long as the
state banks remain highly influenced by the state (including
influence from
authorities to extend credit in support of public policy).
VIABILITY RATINGS
VR upgrades for the state banks are possible if Fitch considers
the operating
environment to have at least stabilised, if not improved. This
would likely be
evidenced by the pace of credit growth further slowing to a more
sustainable
level, stronger regulation contributing to less
off-balance-sheet activity (or
being less of a concern, including due to greater transparency
around such
activity), greater confidence that reported asset quality ratios
will hold, or
the banks improving their loss-absorption capacities and/or
strengthening their
deposit funding and liquidity. Further development in the
country's financial
markets would also help reduce the financing and asset quality
burdens currently
placed on the banking system, as well as support eventual
deleveraging of the
economy. The agency has noted early signs of improvement in some
of these areas
for the state banks, and will closely monitor the situation.
Downgrades of VRs could be triggered by further excessive
growth, which renders
capital more vulnerable to deterioration, if asset quality
deterioration
undermines solvency, or if funding and liquidity strains become
more binding.
The latter could be manifested in market dislocation, such as
abrupt disruption
in issuance of WMPs - often substitutes for deposits - or
interbank market
distress, particularly if a bank is more exposed to such
activities than its
peers. Although much of the sector benefits from a degree of
ordinary support
from Chinese authorities in the form of forbearance, whether in
relation to
on/off balance sheet exposures or strict interpretation of
prudential limits,
the state banks arguably benefit most. However, if this was to
reduce, VRs could
come under pressure as vulnerabilities would become further
exposed.
The full list of rating actions on China's five large state
banks is as follows:
