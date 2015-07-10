(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded CJSC
Privatbank and
JSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine's (Oschadbank) Long-term
foreign currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'C' - from 'CCC' and 'CC',
respectively. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade of the Long-term foreign currency IDRs reflects
Fitch's view that
defaults by the two banks on certain senior debt obligations
(eurobonds) are now
almost inevitable. This follows the recent launch of consent
solicitations by
both banks to extend the maturities of these bonds. At the same
time, Fitch
recognises that the banks continue to service their other
obligations, including
customer deposits.
Both banks have initiated the restructuring process at least in
part as a result
of regulatory intervention. The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU)
obliged Privat to
restructure external debt obligations in other to ensure
compliance with
mandatory prudential ratios and preserve liquidity. The Cabinet
of Ministers of
Ukraine required Oschadbank, alongside other state-owned
entities, to extend the
maturity of its external debt as part of a broader exercise to
support Ukraine's
public sector finances and external liquidity following the
introduction of the
IMF's Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine in March 2015.
The two banks' proposed restructurings involve an extension of
maturities, and
in Fitch's view are being conducted to avoid further regulatory
intervention. As
such, Fitch treats them as defaults in accordance with its
distressed debt
exchange criteria. However, the proposals do not involve any
write-down of
principal, and coupons payable on the notes will increase.
In line with the downgrades of the banks' Long-term foreign
currency IDRs, Fitch
has downgraded to 'C'/'RR4' the senior debt issues subject to
restructuring:
- Privat's USD200m Eurobond due in September 2015
- Oschadbank's USD700m Eurobond due in March 2016
- Oschadbank's USD500m Eurobond due in March 2018
Privat's USD175m Eurobond due in February 2018, which is not
covered by the
current restructuring proposals, has been affirmed at
'CC'/'RR5', reflecting
Fitch's view of still high non-performance risk and weak
recovery prospects on
the bond. Fitch does not rate the two banks' subordinated debt
issues.
The banks' Long-term local currency IDRs have been affirmed at
'CCC' to reflect
the fact that their local currency-denominated liabilities are
not included in
the restructuring process. The affirmation of the banks'
National ratings
reflects Fitch's view that their creditworthiness in local
currency relative to
other Ukrainian issuers has not changed significantly.
The affirmation of the banks' '5' Support Ratings and 'No Floor'
Support Rating
Floors reflects Fitch's view that foreign currency support from
the authorities
and/or shareholders will not be forthcoming.
The downgrade of Privat's VR to 'c' from 'ccc' reflects the
bank's weak
standalone profile, given the breach of minimum regulatory
capital requirements
and NBU's view that a debt restructuring is necessary to help
ensure compliance
with mandatory prudential ratios. Oschadbank's 'ccc' VR is
unaffected, as to
date the bank has remained compliant with minimum regulatory
capital
requirements. At end-1H15 Oschadbank's regulatory capital
adequacy ratio was
15.95%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects to downgrade both banks' Long-term
foreign-currency IDRs further
to 'RD' (Restricted Default) at the point of execution of the
exchange offers on
outstanding senior bonds, should they go ahead. The bond ratings
of the
obligations subject to restructuring are now at the lowest
possible levels for
instrument ratings, and so would not be subject to further
downgrades in case of
a restructuring.
Fitch expects to review both banks' VRs, IDRs and debt ratings
once the debt
exchanges are completed and sufficient information is available
on the banks'
credit profiles. However, the ratings will likely remain low,
given high country
risks and Ukraine's 'CCC' Country Ceiling.
The rating actions are as follows:
CJSC Privatbank
Long-term foreign-currency IDR downgraded to 'C' from 'CCC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Senior unsecured USD200m Eurobond of UK SPV Credit Finance plc
due on 23
September 2015: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC', Recovery
Rating'RR4'
Senior unsecured USD175m Eurobond of UK SPV Credit Finance plc
due on 28
February 2018: affirmed at 'CC', Recovery Rating'RR5'
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at'5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'NF'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'c' from 'ccc'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A-(ukr)', Outlook Stable
Oschadbank
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'C' from 'CC'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'CCC'
Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: downgraded to 'C' from
'CC, Recovery
Rating 'RR4'
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook
Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst (Privat)
Lindsey Liddell
Director
+44 20 3530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Primary Analyst (Oschadbank)
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya str., 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst (Privat)
Sandra Hamilton
Director
+44 20 3530 1266
Secondary Analyst (Oschadbank)
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
