LONDON, July 10 (Fitch) Potential legislation giving Irish
courts the power to
cap the standard variable rates (SVR) which banks charge on
residential mortgage
loans could be credit negative for Irish banks, says Fitch
Ratings. Margin
compression could make it difficult for banks to sustain
profitability and build
up capital through retained earnings. A strain on profitability,
which has made
a fragile improvement over the past two years, could affect the
standalone
strength of Bank of Ireland (BOI), Allied Irish Banks (AIB) and
Ulster Bank
Ireland (UBL), whose Viability Ratings were upgraded by Fitch in
May.
SVRs are charged on around 40% of the stock of mortgages
extended by Irish banks
and for new mortgages, the proportion, at 58%, is far higher.
The main reason
for this is that it is difficult for borrowers to refinance
their loans and
secure a more attractive rate if loan to value ratios are in
excess of 100%.
This is not uncommon on Irish mortgage loans.
Political pressure has been mounting for banks to adjust their
SVRs. Research
published by the Central Bank of Ireland in May and June
identifies Irish SVRs
as the highest in Europe. The research highlights that overall
rates charged on
new mortgages in Ireland are, at around 3.6%, well in excess of
the EU 2.5%
median. SVRs on new mortgages charged by Irish banks are even
higher, averaging
4.13% in 1Q15. The cost of funding for Ireland's banks is still
higher than
peers in more highly rated EU countries but the research
suggests that Irish
banks comfortably pass on these additional costs to consumers.
Margins earned on
retail mortgages in Ireland are, at around 3.5%, well in excess
of the EU 2%
median.
The high SVR rates charged by banks go some way toward making up
for the large,
very low yielding, tracker mortgage books which account for
around half of total
mortgage loans provided by Irish banks. Banks are heavily
reliant on net
interest income, which generates around 80% of total recurring
income. Mortgages
are an important product, representing around 50%-60% of gross
loans.
Risks associated with mortgage lending in Ireland are still high
and this
provides some explanation for charging higher margins. Within
the EU, only
Greece reports higher mortgage arrears and default rates. At
end-2014, nearly
15% of all mortgage loans in Ireland were in 90 days arrears or
more (EU
average: 2.8%). Years of restructuring means that Irish banks
are beginning to
reduce impaired loan volumes but the problem remains
considerable and it will
take a number of years of sustained improvement before the stock
of loan
impairments is adequately cleared.
The potential for political intervention to cap SVRs appears to
be mounting.
Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny said earlier this week that, in
the absence of
banks moving voluntarily towards a rate cut, government
intervention could
follow and proposals could be discussed in the October budget.
Irish Finance
Minister Michael Noonan has been urging banks to offer better
rates for
consumers. To date, BOI and AIB have cut their fixed rates but
no significant
change to the SVRs has been announced.
