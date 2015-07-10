(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, July 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes that
the agreement
reached by Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. (Bimbo) to acquire 100% of
the common
shares of Panrico S.A.U. (Panrico) in Spain and Portugal is
manageable with its
current credit quality given the size of the acquisition, which
is valued at
EUR190 million. The transaction excludes the brands of the
packaged bread
category and includes well-positioned brands in the sweet baked
goods, buns and
rolls categories, as well as non-branded packaged bread, with
estimated annual
revenues of EUR280 million.
Fitch views this acquisition as positive to Bimbo's operations
as it will
strengthen its business position in those countries and should
provide synergies
with complementary manufacturing plants, distribution networks
and product
portfolio. In addition, Fitch does not foresee a material change
in our previous
estimation of Bimbo's total debt-to-EBITDA trending below 3.0x
in the next 12 to
18 months.
Panrico is one of the leading producers in the baking industry
in Spain and
Portugal participating in the categories of packaged bread,
sweet baked goods
and buns and rolls. The acquisition includes known brands such
as Donuts, Qe!,
Bollycao, La Bella Easo, and Donettes, among others, and
excludes its brands in
the packaged bread category. The company operates nine
production facilities and
has more than 2,000 employees. The acquisition is subject to
customary
regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the fourth
quarter of 2015.
Bimbo's ratings reflect its important size and scale within the
global bakery
industry, its strong brand recognition and positioning in the
markets where it
operates, and its extensive distribution network which provides
a key
competitive advantage. The ratings also consider the company's
stable operations
with historically low volatility in revenues and margins,
diversified revenue
base and positive free cash flow (FCF) generation. Bimbo's
ratings are
constrained by higher debt levels associated with its
acquisition strategy,
exposure to raw material prices and foreign exchange volatility
of its
USD-denominated costs, and changes in tax laws associated to a
further increase
in taxes on high-calorie food products in Mexico.
Fitch currently rates Bimbo as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Local currency long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(mex)';
--USD800 million senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB';
--USD800 million senior notes due 2022 at 'BBB';
--USD800 million senior notes due 2024 at 'BBB';
--USD500 million senior notes due 2044 at 'BBB';
--Local Certificados Bursatiles Issuances at 'AA+(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Rogelio Gonzalez
Director
+52-81-8399-9100
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, 8th Floor
Monterrey, N.L., Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Johnny da Silva
Director
+1-212-612-0367
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.