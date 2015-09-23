(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 23 (Fitch) With three-quarters of 2015
behind us and looking
towards 2016, Fitch Ratings sees overall stable operating
conditions in U.S.
regional gaming markets, Las Vegas and Macau. However, each
market presents
unique challenges. In the U.S., operators are looking to
monetize their assets
through various transactions, typically entailing sale and
leasebacks. Such
strategies may backfire if operating conditions soften as they
did in 2013 and
2014 given the operating leverage that comes with the leases.
Fitch is more
positive on the Las Vegas Strip; however, the baccarat business
(over 20% of the
Strip's gaming revenues) is feeling similar pressure as seen in
Macau. Fitch
sees Macau being relatively stable in 2016 in terms of top line
growth but
expects to see some cannibalization from new Cotai openings and
as a result some
further EBITDA pressure on the same-store basis.
All In: Global Gaming Handbook is meant to serve as a
convenient, timely and
comprehensive reference for gaming investors. In this version of
All In, readers
will find Fitch's outlooks supplemented with tables and charts
for U.S. regional
markets, the Las Vegas Strip and Macau. All In also contains
issuer-specific
sections for 16 major gaming issuers, including those in
Asia-Pacific and
Europe. Issuer sections include our views of the credit drivers,
tearsheets and,
in most cases, organizational charts and covenant summaries. The
report will be
updated twice a year and will evolve alongside the dynamic,
ever-changing gaming
industry in an effort to meet the demands of the investment
community. To that
end, we welcome content-related suggestions.
Corporates Gaming Contacts:
U.S. and Global
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Director
+1 212 908-9179
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St
New York, NY 10004
alex.bumazhny@fitchratings.com
Michael Paladino, CFA
Managing Director
+1 212 908-9113
michael.paladino@fitchratings.com
APAC
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
nandini.vijayaraghavan@fitchratings.com
EMEA
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
jean-pierre.husband@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
All In: Global Gaming Handbook
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.