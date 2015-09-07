(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kenyan Insurance Market
here
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in
a new report
that Kenyan insurers' attractiveness for foreign investors has
been supported by
the relative market sophistication in Kenya, and access to the
greater East
African region.
Investors' appetite for acquisitions in the insurance market has
pushed up
valuations significantly. Although premium and profit growth
rates may support
valuations, Fitch believes that future M&A activity will focus
on the
consolidation of smaller licences.
The agency believes that the Kenyan insurance market would
benefit from further
consolidation as insurers seek to improve scale. The market
consists of a large
number of insurance companies, making it fragmented and
competitive.
Poverty remains one of the major reasons for low insurance
penetration in Kenya.
Despite strong economic growth (2014 GDP growth: 5.3%), per
capita wealth is low
by global standards.
The special report "Kenyan Insurance Market" is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Willem Loots
Director
+27 11 290 9402
Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd
23 Impala Road
Sandton 2196
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
