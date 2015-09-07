(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kenyan Insurance Market here JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Kenyan insurers' attractiveness for foreign investors has been supported by the relative market sophistication in Kenya, and access to the greater East African region. Investors' appetite for acquisitions in the insurance market has pushed up valuations significantly. Although premium and profit growth rates may support valuations, Fitch believes that future M&A activity will focus on the consolidation of smaller licences. The agency believes that the Kenyan insurance market would benefit from further consolidation as insurers seek to improve scale. The market consists of a large number of insurance companies, making it fragmented and competitive. Poverty remains one of the major reasons for low insurance penetration in Kenya. Despite strong economic growth (2014 GDP growth: 5.3%), per capita wealth is low by global standards. The special report "Kenyan Insurance Market" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Willem Loots Director +27 11 290 9402 Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Sandton 2196 Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.