(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Singapore-based
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC) SGD500m 3.80%
non-cumulative
non-convertible perpetual capital securities a final rating of
'BBB'.
The final rating follows the completion of the securities issue,
as well as the
receipt of final documentation conforming to information
previously received.
The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on
17 August 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The securities are rated five notches below OCBC's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR),
comprising two notches for loss severity and three notches for
non-performance
risk, in accordance with Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria.
The loss severity is high in view of the securities' deep
subordination status.
The securities, together with all other Additional Tier 1
capital securities
issued or guaranteed by OCBC, will rank ahead of claims only
from OCBC's
ordinary shareholders, and below all senior liabilities and Tier
2 capital
securities of the bank in liquidation.
The securities are also subject to write-off at a point of
non-viability as
determined by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The
amount to be
written off will be as much as is required for the bank to cease
to be
non-viable, as determined by OCBC in consultation with MAS, or
as directed by
MAS, up to the full principal and distribution amount on the
securities. The
full principal and distribution amount must be written off ahead
of any
write-off of OCBC's Basel III Tier 2 securities.
Non-performance risk arises from OCBC's unrestricted discretion
in cancelling
any periodic distribution on the proposed securities. OCBC will
also not be
obliged to pay any distribution if it is prevented from doing so
under Singapore
banking regulations or other requirements of the MAS.
Distribution on the
securities would otherwise be made semi-annually at a fixed
rate, subject to
reset on the applicable reset dates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in OCBC's VR will have an impact on the securities'
ratings.
For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see the
rating action
commentary "Fitch Affirms Major Singapore Banks at 'AA-';
Outlook Stable", dated
14 August 2015, and its full rating report, dated 14 October
2014, which are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
OCBC's other ratings are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating 'F1+'
Viability Rating 'aa-'
Support Rating '1'
Support Rating Floor 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elaine Koh
Director
+65 6796 7239
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Ker Liang Oh
Analyst
+65 6796 7220
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Date of Relevant Committee: 5 August 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
