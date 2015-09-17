(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Fabrica
Immobiliare SGR's (Fabrica) Asset Manager Rating to 'Good
Standards' from 'High
Standards'.The Outlook is Stable. Fabrica is an Italian real
estate asset
manager.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In Fitch`s opinion, the combination of further turnover in
Fabrica's staff and
the weaker shareholders financial profile are inconsistent with
our definition
of a 'High Standards' Asset Manager Rating. Accordingly, Fitch
has downgraded
Fabrica to 'Good Standards' from `High Standards`.
The downgrade is driven by the turnover of key resources such as
the Head of
Investments/Disposals, the Head of Legal Affairs and the
internal movement of
the Head of Research and Valuation. Fitch believes the above
departures and
shuffle may exacerbate the organisational challenge already
generated by the
turnover experienced since the beginning of 2015 by the company.
Other staff
members who have taken leave since January are the CFO, two
Heads of Risk
Management, the Head of Strategy and Development, and the Head
of Fund Raising
and Investor Relations.
While the CFO and Head of Legal Affairs have been promptly
replaced, no
replacement has been identified as of now for the Head of
Investment/Disposals,
who had been with Fabrica since 2009 and is seen by Fitch as a
key staff member.
The Head of Risk Management had been firstly replaced by the
previous Head of
Research and Valuation who consequently had been replaced by an
external new
resource. Also the current Head of Risk Management, who was
appointed in March
2015, has resigned. Meanwhile, the Head of Compliance is acting
also as the Head
of Risk Management. The responsibilities of the Head of Strategy
and Development
and the Head of Fund Raising and Investor Relations are
currently being absorbed
by the CEO.
In addition, following its downgrade in May 2015 to 'B-', BMPS,
which owns 49.9%
of Fabrica, now has a weaker financial profile.
Asset Manager Ratings are assigned on a descriptive scale based
on Fitch's
assessment of the manager's investment and operational platform.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the key rating
drivers. A material deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any
key rating driver
could cause the rating to be downgraded.
Fitch will seek to determine whether the departed staff will be
replaced and
whether the quality, quantity and seniority of new joiners to
the firm represent
an improvement or weakening of the resourcing profile. It will
also assess the
manager's organisational profile and its ability to mitigate the
effects of
staff turnover.
Fitch will also take into consideration Fabrica's overall
business profile and
commitment from its shareholders. A weakening or strengthening
of these factors
could lead to a rating change.
For additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings
guidelines, see
the criteria below
Fabrica was created in 2003 and started operations in July 2004.
The company is
dedicated to the development, promotion and management of
(closed-end) real
estate investment funds for institutional clients and private
savers.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Francois Vattement, CFA
Associate Director
+33 1 4429 9275
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0386
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Fabrica Immobilare SGR.
.
Applicable Criteria
Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.