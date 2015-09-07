(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore/Malaysia Gaming
Dashboard 2H15
here
SINGAPORE, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings states that the
outlook for the
gaming industry in Singapore and Malaysia continues to be
stable. This is
despite declining visitor arrivals in Singapore and lower win
rates for
Singapore-based Genting Singapore PLC (GENS) and Malaysia-based
Genting Malaysia
Berhad (GENM), especially in the VIP player segment.
All three integrated resorts (IRs) continue to generate robust
EBITDA margins in
excess of 30%. GENS and GENM are in a net cash position, while
Marina Bay Sands
Pte. Ltd. (MBS) has been deleveraging. Days receivable continue
to be high at
over 100 days, as GENS and MBS extend credit directly to their
VIP patrons. GENM
is a mid-market-focused IR, whose days receivable have doubled
to 44 days in
2Q15 since 1Q14.
Genting Berhad (Genting, A-/Stable), the holding company of GENS
and GENM, has
substantial expansion plans in 2015 and 2016. Fitch does not
expect this to have
an adverse effect on Genting's credit profile, as the company
proposes to fund
this through a combination of debt and cash.
Genting executing its expansion plans while simultaneously
maintaining its low
leverage and managing its receivables efficiently is key to
maintaining its
credit profile
Fitch's Singapore/Malaysia Gaming Dashboard 2H15 is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Nandini Vijayaraghavan, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7216
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.