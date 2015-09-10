(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Rise of Marketplace Lending ABS here NEW YORK, September 10 (Fitch) U.S. marketplace lenders are increasingly looking at ABS as a viable funding source but key challenges need to be addressed before moving from niche product to mainstream, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. Marketplace lending has become a more mainstream source of borrowing in a short time for consumers and small businesses. One main reason is the ability of marketplace lenders to connect with consumers and small businesses directly. Borrowers in-turn find the ease of use and bypassing traditional banks appealing. Cost savings are being passed on to borrowers via lower interest rates as these platforms benefit from more efficient online operations and fewer regulatory burdens. That said, marketplace lending remains an industry with a limited track record, according to Senior Director Tracy Wan. 'Credit performance so far has been stable across most marketplace lending platforms, though it has yet to be tested through a full economic cycle,' said Wan. 'The rapid growth of marketplace lending is also drawing increasing attention and scrutiny from various regulators like the CFPB.' Non-balance sheet marketplace lenders in particular face more regulatory uncertainty due to the concern of 'true lender' status. The recent ruling with Midland Funding, LLC also highlights the risk that exemption of usury laws may be challenged when accounts change hands. Nonetheless, there's no denying the growing acceptance among institutional investors of marketplace lending. And as the sector evolves, so is Fitch's approach to analyzing marketplace lending-backed securitizations. 'The Rise of Marketplace Lending ABS' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Tracy Wan Senior Director +1-212-908-9171 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY, 10004 Michael R. Dean Managing Director +1-212-908-0556 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.