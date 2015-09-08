(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hong
Kong-based Hysan
Development Company Limited's (Hysan) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'BBB+'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Hysan's
senior unsecured
rating and the rating on senior unsecured notes issued by Hysan
(MTN) Limited at
'BBB+'.
The affirmation reflects the delivery of stable rental income
from Hysan's
investment properties in prime locations in Hong Kong, which
provides strong
gross rental income coverage ratios. Its financial position
remains prudent with
good liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable Recurring Rental Income: Hysan is one of the biggest
commercial property
landlords in Hong Kong's busy Causeway Bay district. It owns
prime retail
shopping centres and Grade A office buildings in the district.
Its investment
property portfolio generates stable rental income (HKD3.2bn in
2014 and HKD1.7bn
in 1H15) and was valued at HKD70bn at mid-2015. Its shopping
centres cater to
both domestic and mainland China shoppers. Its office buildings,
which charge
half of the rental rates of top Grade A offices in Central
district, attract
tenants from diverse businesses, such as insurance, consulting,
banking,
high-end retail and semi-retail.
Clear Positioning of Each Hub: Hysan has different branding
strategies for each
of its retail properties - Hysan Place is aimed at the hip and
trendy, Lee
Gardens targets the luxury shopper and Lee Theatre is geared
towards mass
market, urban fashion and lifestyle shoppers. Each hub attracts
a different set
of consumers and expands Hysan potential consumer base for its
retail space.
Prudent Financial Management Continues: Hysan does not have
secured borrowings
on its balance sheet. Hysan increased its fixed-rate debt from
76% of total
borrowings in December 2014 to 81% in June 2015. It also
maintained a stable
long maturity profile of 5.7 years at end-June 2015. Hysan's
leverage, as
measured by net debt/investment portfolio value, remained low at
3.2% at
mid-2015, down from 4.1% at end- 2014. These metrics compare
favourably with
those of its Hong Kong peers. Fitch expects Hysan's leverage to
stay around 5%
over the next two years.
Redevelopment on Track: The redevelopment of Sunning Plaza and
Sunning Court
(Lee Garden Three) started in early 2014. The approximately
460,000 square foot
redevelopment requires capex of HKD2.0bn-2.5bn and is expected
to be completed
in 2018. Around HKD170m (about 6% of Hysan's total revenue) of
rental income
will be forgone a year during the redevelopment. Fitch believes
that the Sunning
redevelopment will have minimal impact on Hysan's strong
leverage and coverage
levels because the company has significant additional rental
income from the
recently opened Hysan Place.
The enhancement of facilities at Lee Garden One is also on track
with scheduled
completion in 2H16. The project will improve office and retail
area
accessibility, and create new shop spaces. Hysan also plans to
renovate part of
Bamboo Grove.
Scale Constrains Ratings: Hysan's ratings are constrained by its
smaller scale
compared with other Hong Kong property investment companies in
the 'A' rating
category. Hysan's investment property EBITDAR of HKD2.6bn in
2014 was much less
than Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's HKD8.3bn, Wharf (Holdings)
Limited's
HKD15.9bn and Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited's HKD28.3bn.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Single-digit increase in rental reversions in 2015;
- Capex around HKD1.1bn-1.2bn to cover general maintenance capex
and
redevelopment at Sunning Plaza and Sunning Court over the next
two to three
years
- Occupancy rate of 95% for office, and 96% for retail and
residential
properties
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- Sustained deterioration of investment property EBITDA/gross
interest coverage
below 4.0x (1H15: 15.3x)
- Net debt/investment property asset value exceeding 30% on a
sustained basis
(1H15: 3.2%)
- Change in business mix away from investment property
Fitch does not envisage any positive action. Hysan's relatively
small and
geographically concentrated investment property portfolio
constrains its credit
rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/press_releases/content/ridf_frame.
cfm?pr_id=990462">Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure
Form
Solicitation Status
here
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/jsp/creditdesk/PolicyRegulation.faces?context
=2&detail=31">Endorsement Policy
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.