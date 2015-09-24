(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Cap Ex Rising (Technology, Consumerism and Outpatient Services to Drive Spending) here CHICAGO, September 24 (Fitch) An increasing percentage of U.S. non-profit hospitals project capital spending to increase over the next five years, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch's 2015 capital expenditures survey shows that 53% of hospitals expect capital spending to increase over the next five years, compared to 45% in 2012. Conversely, the percentage of hospitals expecting to issue new bonds over the next two years decreased to 29% in 2015 from 39% in 2012. Survey results varied by both rating category and revenue base. The highest capital priority identified in the survey remains information technology, though its importance has narrowed relative to other capital priorities. Inpatient capacity remained the lowest capital priority, consistent with Fitch's 2012 survey results. According to Director Adam Kates, 'Increased certainty regarding the implementation of the PPACA following the Supreme Court's upholding of key provisions of the act, stable operating profitability during implementation of key PPACA provisions over the past three years and increasing patient consumerism are contributing to the increased projected capital spending.' 'Cap Ex Rising' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Adam Kates Director +1-312-368-3180 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 70 West Madison Street, Chicago, Illinois, 6060 Jim LeBuhn Senior Director +1-312-368-2059 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.